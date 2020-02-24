India vs New Zealand: ‘We know India can bat for days’ - Kane Williamson praises Kiwi bowlers

cricket

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 06:38 IST

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his bowling unit for a spectacular performance in the first Test against India in Wellington. The Kiwis defeated Virat Kohli’s side by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Speaking after the match, NZ skipper Kane Williamson said: “Outstanding effort over the space of four days. We know how strong India are all around the world. The effort in the first innings and then a competitive total with the bat was great. The lower order runs are important to get a bit of a lead. So allround team effort.”

The Kiwi skipper went on to talk about the surface and said that he was not expecting the pitch. “Didn’t know what to expect from the pitch on the morning of the Test. Because it wasn’t as windy this week, there was a bit more swing. The bowlers were brilliant but a real collective effort.”

He further went on to praise the trio of Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult, who contributed with wickets in the match.

“Jamieson was brilliant. Through the summer, in white-ball cricket he’s been valuable. So great debut for Kyle, contributed in a number of ways. Southee’s mindset wasn’t of one with a point to prove. He just wanted to lead with the ball. Having Boult at the other end would’ve been good for him too. Left-arm, right-arm combination can be dangerous. We know India can bat for days, so the patience both of them showed was great,” he added.

The two teams will play the 2nd Test in Christchurch, which will begin from Saturday.