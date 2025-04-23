Jasprit Bumrah's cold-blooded reaction after hitting Abhinav Manohar faces fans' backlash: ‘Is he becoming arrogant?’

The Mumbai Indians bowlers hunted in a pack against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday to restrict them to 143/8 on a flat track at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while his bowling partner Deepak Chahar claimed a couple. Jasprit Bumrah, leader of the MI bowling attack, settled for one, but it was a crucial one of Heinrich Klaasen. The right-arm pacer was looking menacing with his lethal deliveries as he was in no mood to show mercy on the SRH batters, who were already struggling to get going. Jasprit Bumrah's full-toss hit Abhinav Manohar below the stomach.(X Image)

The 31-year-old's full-toss hit Abhinav Manohar right below his stomach, but the reaction after the incident grabbed the attention of many. In the over prior to that when Manohar faced Bumrah he smacked him for a maximum.

It was the first ball of the penultimate over, and Bumrah was still in search of his first wicket. He missed his yorker by a big margin, and Manohar got hit below his stomach, which left him on the ground. However, Bumrah had a cold-blooded reaction to it as he didn't check on the batter and returned to his bowling mark straightaway.

The Indian paceman also faced some backlash for his reaction.

Manohar, who came out as an Impact Player, scored a crucial 43 runs off 37 balls as he stitched an all-important 99-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (71) to rescue SRH from getting bundled out under 100.

It seemed like Klaasen batted on a different surface from his other teammates. He was fluent during his 44-ball stay, which included 9 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 161.36. Manohar started a bit cautiously, which was the need of the hour, but he accelerated at the right moment as he smashed 3 sixes and 2 fours before getting hit-wicket in the final over.

A brain-fade moment by Ishan Kishan

All four SRH top-order batters -- openers Travis Head (0) and Abhishek Sharma (8), Ishan Kishan (1) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) -- were dismissed in single digits as the team could manage just 24 runs in the powerplay.

However, it was Kishan's dismissal that came under the scanner. The wicketkeeper batter had a brain fade moment when he started walking off without waiting for the umpire's decision and hardly a loud appeal from the opposition. After he returned to the pavilion, the replay showed that there was no spike on the Snickometer when the ball passed close to his bat.