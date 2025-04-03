Jos Buttler ‘embarrassed’, says sorry to Siraj for dropping Phil Salt while trying to celebrate like Herschelle Gibbs

Jos Buttler had the worst possible start to his night in the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the first over Mohammed Siraj bowled, he dropped a regulation catch of his England teammate Phil Salt. Giving Salt, who can take the game away in the powerplay with his big hitting, a life that early in his innings can be hazardous. Buttler, Siraj and GT captain Shubman Gill's expressions said it all. Buttler even raised his hand to apologise to Siraj, who was dejected by the event. Jos Buttler's reaction after dropping Phil Salt off Mohammed Siraj.

It was a length delivery from Siraj which bounced a little more than Salt expected after charging down the track. It took the outside edge of his bat and headed straight to Buttler's gloves but the former England captain dropped it.

Thankfully for Gujarat Titans and Buttler, Siraj did not allow Salt to inflict much damage. He uprooted the RCB opener's stumps in the fifth over of the match. Buttler, the happiest of the GT players, was the first to run to Siraj and give him a bear hug.

However, Butler's struggles with the gloves did not end there. In the second ball of the 10th over of the RCB innings bowled by GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Buttler missed a stumping opportunity of Liam Livingstone. Livingstone walked across the stumps, trying to negate Rashid's googly but ended up yorking himself. He also got imbalanced while trying to flick the ball, providing another regulation chance for Buttler, who again failed to gather the ball on the first attempt.

‘Embarrassed’ Buttler rues Gibbs-slike mistake

Buttler said he was "pretty embarrassed" for dropping Salt while trying to celebrate too early like South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs did in the 1999 ODI World Cup with the catch of Australia captain Steve Waugh.

"I don't know, pretty embarrassed. We know Salt is a dangerous player. I barely got a glove on it and it hit me in the chest. The only thing I could think of trying to celebrate early like Herschelle Gibbs," Buttler said. "I was determined to score some runs."

Buttler kept his promise. He redeemed his promise with an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls to help GT chase down RCB's 170-run target in just 17.5 overs. Buttler hit three sixes in the 18th over to finish off the match in style.

"Really enjoyed it. Felt the bowlers did a fantastic job. If we fielded better, myself included, we would have chased less. Nice win and well deserved. There was a bit in the wicket, so the two openers played sensibly to take the sting out of that and set up the chase. Tried to play with freedom and intent - had a few months of unenjoyable cricket, trying to give my best and excited to be here. We have got a lot of bases covered - fantastic seam-bowling unit, the spinners and a fantastic batting unit as well," Buttler said.