‘Kaun sa match dekh liye?’: Madan Lal shown no mercy for absurd Akash Deep error after India beat England in Edgbaston

1983 World Cup-winning star Madan Lal caught the fans' attention with his tweet after India's emphatic win over England at Edgbaston. It was a performance of the highest degree, as India completely outshone the hosts at their fortress to claim their first Test win at the venue. Skipper Shubman Gill led the charge with the bat while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj complemented him with the ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah to help India register a historic 336-run win. Akash Deep claimed a 10-wicket haul against England at Edgbaston.(AP)

Gill showcased his dominance over the English bowling attack with twin masterclasses — a monumental 269 in the first innings followed by a commanding 161 in the second. His authoritative stroke play and composure at the crease left England’s bowlers searching for answers, as he firmly stamped his authority across both innings to lead India’s charge and underline his status as a premier Test batter.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep and Siraj paired and didn't let India miss their strike bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, much. Siraj claimed a six-fer in the first innings, while Akash replicated the same in the second to break England's back.\

Madan posted a note on X, praising the Indian team for their big win, while mentioning stellar performance from the players, however, he made a blunder and instead of Akash Deep, he wrote Mukesh Kumar, who is not even part of the squad.

"Congratulations to Indian cricket teams winning the second test match. Subman Gill out standing batting. Great bowling by Mukesh and M Sira. Well done," Madan wrote on X.

The fans on social media didn't spare him as he was trolled for his glaring error.

Akash Deep dedicates his performance to his sister battling cancer

Akash emerged as India's standout performer with the ball in the Test, delivering a memorable spell in the second innings where he picked up a superb 6/99. His Day 5 scalps included the key wickets of Joe Root and the resilient Jamie Smith, sealing India’s dominance. With match figures of 10 for 187, Akash not only played a pivotal role in the win but also etched his name in history with the best-ever Test bowling figures by an Indian in England.

Akash dedicated his stellar performance in the second Test to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past two months.

He revealed this deeply personal motivation during a conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara on Jio Hotstar, stating, "I have not spoken about this with anyone but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance and this will bring some smiles back. Every time I picked up the ball, her thoughts and picture crossed my mind. This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, 'Sis, we are all with you.'"

With the record-breaking performance, Akash has sealed his place for the Lord's Test despite skipper Shubman Gill confirming Jasprit Bumrah's return for the big clash starting July 10.