Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
KKR CEO reveals reason behind naming Ajinkya Rahane as captain over Venkatesh Iyer: 'It takes a lot of maturity...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 13, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ajinkya Rahane was named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the IPL 2025 season, with the franchise choosing experience over youth in their leadership decision. KKR CEO Venky Mysore revealed that while Venkatesh Iyer was considered for the role, the management felt captaincy could be too demanding for the player in such a high-intensity tournament.

KKR appointed Ajinkya Rahane (R) as captain ahead of IPL 2025 (KKR )
KKR appointed Ajinkya Rahane (R) as captain ahead of IPL 2025 (KKR )

“IPL is quite an intense tournament. We think very well of Venkatesh Iyer, but at the same time, it [captaincy] is taxing on a youngster. We have seen lots of people having lots of challenges with it [handling captaincy] as they go forward,” Mysore told ESPNcricinfo.

Rahane, who has previously led in the IPL, was deemed the right fit due to his experience and steady approach.

“It takes a very steady hand, takes a lot of maturity and experience, which we felt Ajinkya brings with him,” Mysore added.

Shreyas Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024 but was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Punjab Kings secured his services for a mammoth INR 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in the tournament.

In the auction, KKR prioritised retaining key players and made a major financial commitment to bring Venkatesh Iyer back into the squad for a staggering INR 23.75 crore. Despite this significant investment, the franchise chose to hand the captaincy reins to Rahane, banking on his experience.

Rahane’s return to KKR

Rahane, who went unsold in the initial rounds of the IPL 2025 auction, found his way back into the league when franchises were given a chance to recall specific unsold players. KKR acquired him for his base price of 1.5 crore, marking his return to the team after previously playing for them in IPL 2022.

A veteran of the league, Rahane has represented six different franchises and has been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008. His leadership experience includes captaining India in Test cricket, leading in 25 IPL matches across two franchises – Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals – and guiding Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals this season with 467 runs, including a century.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Follow Us On