KKR suffer another big blow with Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026 after missing T20 World Cup - Report

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a major setback ahead of IPL 2026, with pacer Harshit Rana reportedly ruled out for the entire season. The right-arm fast bowler was initially named in India’s T20 World Cup squad but injured his knee during a warm-up match, forcing him out of the tournament. According to a report in the Times of India, Rana will also miss the upcoming IPL season as he continues his recovery. The pacer underwent knee surgery on February 9, and medical assessments suggest he will not regain full fitness in time to participate. This comes as a big blow to KKR, who were hoping to bolster their pace attack with Rana’s services for the new season. Harshit Rana set to miss IPL 2026. (Hindustan Times)

"Harshit Rana unfortunately will not be available but it gives the opportunity to other bowlers in the squad - Vaibhav, Umran, Kartik and Akash - to step up and grab the opportunity. No replacement has been decided yet," a source tracking developments told TOI.

Harshit has become a vital part of KKR’ pace attack, having played a crucial role in their 2024 IPL title win by taking 19 wickets. Last season, he was retained for INR 4 crore and added 15 more wickets in the purple jersey. His absence for IPL 2026 leaves a significant void in KKR’s bowling line-up and comes at a difficult time for the franchise.

Blessing Muzarabani replaces Mustafizur Rahman KKR had already released Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the season, and Rana’s unavailability adds to their woes. The team is now exploring options to strengthen their pace attack. They have already confirmed Blessing Muzarabani as Mustafizur’s replacement, but finding a suitable option to cover for Rana’s absence remains a key challenge as the franchise looks to maintain their competitiveness in IPL 2026.

Muzarabani was among the prominent bowlers in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, finishing as the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps as Zimbabwe made it to the Super Eights stage. Muzarabani is expected to arrive in Kolkata on March 17.

Meanwhile, KKR have another worry as their marquee signing Matheesha Pathirana also sustained an injury during the T20 World Cup and there is no clarity on whether he will be able to recover in time for IPL.