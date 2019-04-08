IPL 2019 Live Score KXIP vs SRH: Toss coming up shortly

Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their respective games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday and they will look to get back to winning ways when the two teams clash at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. While SRH fell victim to a brilliant spell of bowling from Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Alzarri Jospeh, KXIP were defeated by Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling encounter.

19:24 hrs IST Pitch Report “An even covering of grass. 180 is the par score here. It looks good for batting. Little mosaic looking. It is a little bit challenging to hit sixes on this ground because of the dimensions,” reckons Darren Ganga.





19:11 hrs IST A look at the top squads Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan





19:05 hrs IST Warner-Bairstow Bhuvneshwar Kumar will hope that the faster pace of the wicket in Mohali will help his opening combination of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. They had a rare failure on Saturday when Joseph sent them packing, but considering their desire to excel, they will come back roaring on Monday.





18:59 hrs IST Player Battle: Bhuvi vs Mayank Bhvuneshwar Kumar did not have the best start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year but in the last two matches, he has regained confidence after taking few wickets. As a result, he will be a tough test for Mayank Agarwal who is sort of the gatekeeper for the KXIP middle order. When it comes to head-to-head, Mayank has scored 11 runs off 11 balls against Bhuvi with the SRH skipper dismissing him once in the IPL.





18:53 hrs IST Player Battle: Bairstow vs Shami Mohammed Shami has been the pick of the KXIP fast bowlers but he will be facing one of his biggest challenges till now when he takes on the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Warner has enjoyed a brilliant run of form and Bairstow is not far behind as he slammed his maiden IPL century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bairstow was also instrumental in guiding his team to victory against Delhi Capitals and after missing the mark against Mumbai Indians, the England international will surely be looking to bounce back on Monday.





18:48 hrs IST Player Battle: Warner vs Ashwin The strongest area for Sunrisers Hyderabad has been their opening partnerships and one of the main reasons for that has been the form of David Warner. Warner, who has already scored two fifties and a century, is currently leading the Orange Cap table and it will take a special effort from Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss him early. However, the KXIP skipper has also enjoyed a good run of form and early wickets are always on the cards for him.





18:42 hrs IST Player Battle: KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan KL Rahul was one of the top performers for KXIP in their last match against Chennai Super Kings but he was unable to take his team to the victory. On Monday, he will surely be looking to make amends with another significant knock but in order to achieve that, he will have to overcome the brilliance of Rashid Khan. Rashid is the top ranked T20I bowler in the world and over the years, he has bothered Rahul with his variations. When it comes to their head-to-head, Rashid has dismissed Rahul twice in the IPL and the KXIP batsman has struggled against him.





18:37 hrs IST Sayan: Sam Curran magic Sam Curran is living a dream. Bought by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping R7.2 crore, the 20-year-old England all-rounder took the first hat-trick of this IPL. Son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin, he bagged the Man-of-the-Match award in the famous Edgbaston Test win over India last month. He has impressed everyone with his bowling and if he fires once again, it will be difficult to stop Kings XI Punjab in front of their home support.





18:30 hrs IST Rohan: Don’t forget about Nabi The biggest find for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season has been Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Nabi has been one of the most economical bowlers for SRH in the IPL. Out of the top 10 most economical spells by SRH bowlers in the IPL, he features twice: He is their most economical bowler among players to have bowled a minimum of 20 overs for them in the IPL and he averages 15.00 in the 8 matches he has played for SRH, which is the best bowling average for them in IPL. So if he fires again, it will be advantage SRH all the way!





18:28 hrs IST Sayan: Sarfaraz is in great form Sarfaraz Khan has been the standout performer for Kings XI with the bat this season. He has played in 4 innings out of which in 3 of them he has a score of 30+ runs. Currently with 165 runs, he is the highest run getter for Kings XI this season and his average of 55.00 is second only to David Miller’s 61.50. He has scored the most runs in this season as compared to in any other season and his batting average is also the best in 2019. So, even if the top order fails to fire, KXIP have a dependable batsman in their middle order to steady the innings.





18:25 hrs IST Rohan: Gayle’s kryptonite The ‘Universe Boss’ has been a destructive force for Kings XI Punjab but in Sandeep Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad have found the perfect kryptonite for the West Indian ‘Superman’. Sharma is well known for his ability to get a lot of movement with the new ball and in IPL, he has dismissed Gayle four times. The opener does boast of 58 runs from 54 balls against the medium pacer but he will surely be cautious against Sharma on Monday.





18:22 hrs IST Sayan: We have Gayle and Rahul The history may not be on KXIP’s side but considering the destructive stroke play which has become a staple for KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, it will be impossible to underestimate the hosts. The ‘Universe Boss’ can turn any game on its head and Rahul also regained his form with a good knock against Chennai Super Kings.





18:18 hrs IST Rohan: History on SRH’s side A look at the head-to-head record and it is clear that Sunrisers Hyderabad are the clear favourites in this match. KXIP and SRH have locked horns together in the IPL a total of 12 times and KXIP have managed to win only 3 times.This win percentage of 25.00% is the lowest for KXIP against SRH than against any othercurrent IPL teams.KXIP’s win rate at Mohali is also the least against SRH as compared to against any other IPL team.



