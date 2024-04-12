LSG vs DC: ‘We can beat any team in IPL 2024,’ says Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

It's desperate times for Delhi Capitals. They have lost four of their five matches in IPL 2024 so far. They need to act and act fast if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their net run rate of -1.370 - the worst among all 10 teams - won't make matters easy. On top of all this, DC are dealing with a few injury concerns. But despite all this DC head coach Ricky Ponting is confident of turning things around. DC head coach Ricky Ponting speaks to the players

Ahead of DC's next match against Lucknow Super Giants, Ponting reflected on the team's performance and said there are issues in both the bowling and batting departments which need to be addressed. "Our best cricket has been really good, but three or four overs in almost every game has been the difference for us. We've conceded too many runs late in a couple of our bowling innings, and when we've had crucial run chases, we haven't been able to quite nail them," Ponting told reporters in Lucknow.

"We feel if we put 40 overs of our best cricket together, we can beat any team in the competition" he added.

Providing an update on Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar's fitness, Ponting said, "We're hoping that they'll both be available. Both those guys are obviously first picked in our starting time, so the last couple of games we sort of haven't been able to take the part with our full-strength team. But they both trained strongly yesterday. Hopefully, we'll keep our fingers crossed and hopefully both those guys are fit for us."

Speaking about preparedness for the next match, Ponting said, "We know that we have to start playing our best cricket quickly. Our overall approach to the game hasn't changed. We know the things we have to pay attention to, we know the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition team. We've got today and then tomorrow morning to make sure that when the game starts tomorrow evening we are 100% ready to go. We'll make sure there are no surprises, and at the end of the day, we'll make sure that we have no regrets."