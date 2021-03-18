IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan series
Aiden Markram(twitter)
Aiden Markram(twitter)
cricket

Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan series

Markram has not played since the World Cup in England having failed to transfer his test form into the 50-over format, while Mulder won the last of his 10 caps in the home series against Sri Lanka in March 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST

Opening batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder will return to South Africa’s One-Day International squad for the first time in two years ahead of a three-match home series against Pakistan next month.

Markram has not played since the World Cup in England having failed to transfer his test form into the 50-over format, while Mulder won the last of his 10 caps in the home series against Sri Lanka in March 2019.

Uncapped seamer Lizaad Williams and burley all-rounder Sisanda Magala are also included in the extended 22-man squad, which will be captained for the first time by Temba Bavuma.

The matches will be played between April 2-7, and will be followed by a four-game Twenty20 International series, though Cricket South Africa has confirmed that players contracted to Indian Premier League sides will be released for the April 9 start of the competition.

That rules out Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, while there is no place in either the ODI or T20 squads for the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, all-rounder Chris Morris, who was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for $2.25-million.

"The ODI squad boasts the calibre of talent we have in South African cricket and I’m really excited to see how they go about the series. We have enough experience within that squad to provide a good challenge to Pakistan," convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

"The T20 squad is also a good indication of our depth as a cricket nation with the loss of some of the senior players to the IPL."

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

South Africa T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiden markram wiaan mulder
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Suryakumar Yadav hits a boundary during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's Suryakumar Yadav hits a boundary during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • India vs England: Suryakumar was equal to the task as he was ready for the shorter one. He positioned himself for the delivery and then helped it on its way with a ramp hook shot while standing on one leg and the ball sailed over the fielder at deep fine leg for a maximum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aiden Markram(twitter)
Aiden Markram(twitter)
cricket

Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan series

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Markram has not played since the World Cup in England having failed to transfer his test form into the 50-over format, while Mulder won the last of his 10 caps in the home series against Sri Lanka in March 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jason Roy(REUTERS)
India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Jason Roy(REUTERS)
cricket

'Would've picked him come what may': Ex opener not happy with India's XI

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Yuzvendra Chahal has not been at his best in this England series. With figures of 1/44, 1/34 and 1/41, Chahal has been one of India’s most expensive bowlers in the series so far. Chopra, however, felt Chahal was ‘hard done by’ as India replaced him with Rahul Chahar in the 4th T20I against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates his half century with teammate Hardik Pandya during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates his half century with teammate Hardik Pandya during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021(PTI)
cricket

Jadeja feels Pandya not batting at his ideal position in Indian side

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Rishbah Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya had to bat at least one position lower than their usual batting spot in the third T20I which India lost by eight wickets. Ajay Jadeja said India have to decide who their most destructive batsmen are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th T20 Live Score(BCCI)
India vs England 4th T20 Live Score(BCCI)
cricket

IND v ENG, 4th T20I Live: Archer cleans up Rishabh Pant, India 5 down

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:40 PM IST
India vs England, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan-led England have won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli's Team India in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live updates here.
READ FULL STORY
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L), former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir(HT Collage)
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L), former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir(HT Collage)
cricket

‘Nobody questioned Bumrah, they knew that he is a match-winner’: Mohammad Amir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Mohammad Amir said that the Indian pacer received backing from the team management despite a few hiccups in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner(Twitter)
David Warner(Twitter)
cricket

Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The tournament marks Warner's return from a groin injury that had kept him out of action since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel(Twitter)
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to bring Ishan Kishan back as an opener(REUTERS)
Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to bring Ishan Kishan back as an opener(REUTERS)
cricket

'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now suggested another pair for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. Chopra said India should open with Kishan and bring Rahul down to No.4. He also gave Dhoni's example when he had decided to bat Virat Kohli at No.4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill(AP)
India's Shubman Gill(AP)
cricket

Open season in Indian cricket

By N Ananthanarayanan, Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
cricket

Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Asia A Qualifier, which was due to be hosted between April 3 and 9, involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, will now be played in Kuwait between October 23 to 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
cricket

'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL.(Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel with MI owner Akash Ambani(MI/Twitter)
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel with MI owner Akash Ambani(MI/Twitter)
ipl

Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST
MI bought a total of seven players during the auctions which included Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Riding on Tendulkar's half-century and Yuvraj's entertaining 20-ball 49 not out which had six sixes and a four saw India score 218 for three in 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP