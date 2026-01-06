Michael Vaughan flags Brydon Carse’s compliance with Steve Smith’s sunglasses request: ‘Don’t think there’s regulation’

Steve Smith shared a light-hearted moment with England pacer Brydon Carse amid the pressure and intensity on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, offering a brief touch of humour during a fiercely contested game. Smith scored a brilliant century to rewrite the history books and put his team at the top, but at the same time, he found a bit of bizarre difficulty while batting because of Carse's sunglasses. Steve Smith asked Brydon Carse to adjust the sunglasses during day 3 of SCG Test.(Screengrab)

With Matt Potts into his 20th over and Smith batting on 51, the Australian noticed a glare coming from Carse’s sunglasses at mid-off. The reflection of the sun was clearly distracting, making it difficult for Smith to pick up the ball cleanly.

“Carsey! Can you just turn your glasses around? On the back,” Smith was heard saying on the stump mic.

Carse went along with Smith’s request and promptly moved his sunglasses to the back of his head. In the commentary box, Michael Vaughan was left bemused by the moment, insisting that Carse had no reason to oblige the Australian batter.

“That’s very nice of Brydon to do so. Don’t think there’s any regulation for the way you put on your glasses? I’ve never seen that before that in my life. Brydon Carse should just put them on. I can’t believe he’s actually said, ‘Ok, no problem’,” he said.

Steve Smith slams his 13th Ashes century

Smith underlined his pedigree with another masterclass at the SCG, calmly turning his half-century into a commanding hundred. He finished the day unbeaten on 129, steering Australia to a lead of 134 runs and firmly swinging momentum their way on day three. The innings marked Smith’s 13th Ashes century, taking him past England great Jack Hobbs on the all-time list. Only Sir Donald Bradman, with 19 Ashes hundreds, now stands ahead of him.

Smith praised the SCG pitch after building on Travis Head’s strong start, crediting his teammate’s innings for allowing him to settle and play his natural game effectively.

"Nice batting wicket out there. Nice to start my innings on the back of a great innings from Travis Head. When you're out there with him they forget about you and I was able to get into my work. Worked out well today," Smith told Fox Sports.