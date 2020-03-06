e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Mitchell Starc to miss 3rd ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy in Women’s T20 World Cup final against India

Mitchell Starc to miss 3rd ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy in Women’s T20 World Cup final against India

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup final: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will leave SA tour to watch wife Alyssa Healy live in the final against India on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Melbourne
Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy
Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy(twitter)
         

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was released from Australia’s tour of South Africa Friday so he can return home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in the women’s T20 World Cup final.

The decision means Starc will miss the third one-dayer against the Proteas in Potchefstroom, the last game of the series.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final,” said coach Justin Langer.

“So we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion.

“We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein,” he added.

Defending champions Australia face India in the T20 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, with wicketkeeper-batswoman Healy a key part of their team.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Every depositor’s money is safe’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis
‘Every depositor’s money is safe’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news