Mitchell Starc to miss 3rd ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy in Women’s T20 World Cup final against India

cricket

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:09 IST

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was released from Australia’s tour of South Africa Friday so he can return home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in the women’s T20 World Cup final.

The decision means Starc will miss the third one-dayer against the Proteas in Potchefstroom, the last game of the series.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final,” said coach Justin Langer.

“So we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion.

“We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein,” he added.

Defending champions Australia face India in the T20 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, with wicketkeeper-batswoman Healy a key part of their team.