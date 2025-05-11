Mitchell Starc unlikely to return for possible IPL 2025 restart, CA will defend Australia players' right to skip: Report

Australia’s top cricketers have landed back home amid growing uncertainty over the IPL’s resumption. Multiple players and officials are privately voicing concerns over returning to India due to heightened regional tensions and a disrupted tournament calendar. Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc during IPL 2025(AFP)

Mitchell Starc, who touched down in Sydney on Sunday alongside wife Alyssa Healy, declined to speak to the media. However, his manager later told Australia's Nine News that the left-arm quick might not return to the IPL if the tournament resumes. Marcus Stoinis, another returning player, confirmed that “everyone is fine” but offered no further comment on the future.

The IPL was suspended for seven days following Thursday night’s abandoned match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala due to air raid warnings in nearby regions; a situation that has unsettled players and officials. Some Australian players had already been uneasy about the game being played at the northern venue, according to reports.

While discussions around restarting the tournament are underway, Cricket Australia (CA) is understood to support its players' right to make individual decisions about returning, according to The Age. The board has stressed that such choices should not impact future selection in the IPL or relations with the BCCI, according to the report, as it suggests the players are concerned on the same.

The Indian board, meanwhile, is closely monitoring the evolving scenario. BCCI secretary revealed on Saturday that a final nod from the Indian government will be necessary before the league restarts, with no restart date announced yet.

Scheduling issues

There is speculation that the remainder of the IPL could shift to southern cities like Chennai or Bengaluru to ensure a more stable environment. However, the tight international schedule adds further complexity. Among Australian cricketers, Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Travis Head are scheduled to fly to the UK soon for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s, followed by a three-Test series in the West Indies.

As such, it remains to be seen whether the UK-bound players will return to India to take part in the remainder of the tournament, which is set to be pushed beyond the original schedule, too.