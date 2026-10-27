Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul leads Australia's fightback against South Africa on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Mitchell Starc took four wickets in six balls to cap an Australian fightback on the first day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

Mitchell Starc claimed six wickets against South Africa in 1st innings of third Test. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

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Starc finished with six for 72 as South Africa were bowled out for 329 shortly before the close in a match to decide a series between the two leading Test nations.

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South Africa started the day with a dominant batting display after Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and sent them in on a pitch which looked good for batting.

Marques Ackerman, in his second Test, raced to 82 off 75 balls as he and Aiden Markram put on 140 for no wicket before lunch.

They took the stand to 158 before the left-handed Ackerman charged down the pitch against off-spinner Nathan Lyon and was stumped for 95, made off 94 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

It was the start of an Australian fightback as six wickets fell for 74 runs in 25 overs.

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{{^usCountry}} Markram was caught at long leg off Josh Hazlewood for 78 and Temba Bavuma was bowled by Lyon for a duck before Starc dismissed David Bedingham (50) and Wiaan Mulder (0) in the space of three balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Markram was caught at long leg off Josh Hazlewood for 78 and Temba Bavuma was bowled by Lyon for a duck before Starc dismissed David Bedingham (50) and Wiaan Mulder (0) in the space of three balls. {{/usCountry}}

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Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen put on 95 for the seventh wicket and South Africa were on course to finish the day in a strong position before Australia took the second new ball shortly before the close.

Starc trapped Rickelton leg before wicket for 42 with his fourth delivery with the new ball, then bowled Jansen two balls later for 52.

He wrapped up the innings by bowling Gerald Coetzee and having Kagiso Rabada leg before with the first and third balls of his next over.

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Steve Smith was ruled out because of a neck injury as Australia made four changes for the series decider following their defeat by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test in Gqeberha.

Batsmen Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly and off-spinner Nathan Lyon came into the team in place of Smith, Nic Maddinson, Beau Webster and Scott Boland.