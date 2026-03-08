Mohammad Amir does it again, bets against India in T20 World Cup final against New Zealand: ‘Just 2 players performing’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has made it his mission to keep on betting against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. Keeping up with his earlier predictions, the left-arm speedster once again said that India would not be able to win the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Earlier in the tournament, Amir had first said that India would not make it to the semi-finals from the Super 8s group, which featured South Africa, the West Indies and Zimbabwe. When India reached the last four, Amir said England would get the better of Suryakumar Yadav's team in the semi-finals at the Wankhede Stadium. India have a chance of creating history on Sunday by winning the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

The defending champions have been proving Amir wrong since the start of the tournament; however, Amir still believes that India are not putting in complete performances in the World Cup, and are heavily dependent on two players - Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah.

The 33-year-old said that since New Zealand are a more rounded team, who have been playing like a complete unit, will prevail over India in the summit clash.

Also Read: Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s great chance to complete golden circle; Gautam Gambhir’s wards scent tryst with history “If you look at New Zealand, they gave a complete performance against South Africa in the semi-final. As a team, they have been giving complete performances. If you look at India, I still think they are winning because of just two players. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson have been having a big impact,” said Amir on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

“The Narendra Modi Stadium will suit New Zealand. Looking at the bowling department, I think New Zealand are in better form than India. Apart from Bumrah, I don't think anyone else is in form. Both Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya are struggling,” he added.

New Zealand will win Amir said that both India and New Zealand have a firing batting lineup, but the latter has the edge in the final because of its better bowling department.

“Both teams have identical batting, and good players are there in both teams. However, New Zealand's bowling is in form while India are just too dependent on Bumrah. So I believe New Zealand will win,” said Amir.

The former Pakistan pacer also stated that, in his opinion, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner will be the impact player of the game. He also said that Hardik Pandya has a chance to come good in the all-important final on Sunday.

If India beat New Zealand on Sunday, the Men in Blue will become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title and win the tournament for the first time on home soil.