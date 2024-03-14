Mohammed Shami to Harry Brook: Full list of IPL 2024 player withdrawals and replacements so far

With just over a week remaining until the commencement of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), anticipation is running high as top cricketers from around the globe will arrive in India ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2024 in June. However, several franchises find themselves without the services of key players this season. Notably, India's Mohammed Shami, the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, will be absent from the league due to an injury. Mohammed Shami playing for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2024(IPL)

Adding to the list of absentees is Delhi Capitals' dynamic middle-order English batter Harry Brook, who opted out after a family tragedy. With the absence of these prominent players, IPL teams will need to recalibrate their strategies; we take a look at all the players who have withdrawn from the tournament so far:

Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway: The New Zealand batter has been sidelined recently following thumb surgery, which is expected to keep him out of action for eight weeks. The franchise has yet to name a replacement.

Delhi Capitals

Harry Brook: The England batter confirmed on Wednesday that he won't be available for the franchise throughout the season. Brook revealed he lost his grandmother after prolonged illness, and needs to be with his family during the difficult time. The DC are yet to name a replacement for Brook.

Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Shami: The absence of veteran Indian pacer from the Gujarat Titans lineup is notable, as he has been sidelined ever since the final of the 2023 World Cup against Australia in November. Shami recently underwent surgery in London, further delaying his return to action and posing a challenge for Gujarat Titans to find a suitable replacement for the experienced fast bowler.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Jason Roy: The English opener has withdrawn from IPL 2024 citing personal reasons, leaving a void in the team's batting lineup. As a replacement, fellow Englishman Phil Salt, currently ranked second in the ICC T20 rankings, has been named to fill Roy's position.

Gus Atkinson: Another setback for Kolkata Knight Riders came with the withdrawal of English pacer Gus Atkinson from his debut IPL season. The decision was made in response to the English and Wales Cricket Board's desire to manage Atkinson's workload effectively. Dushmantha Chameera from Sri Lanka was chosen as Atkinson's replacement.

Rajasthan Royals

Prasidh Krishna: The pacer from Karnataka, who has also represented India in T20Is last year, will be absent from the league for the second consecutive season. His absence stems from a quadriceps injury sustained during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season, for which he underwent surgery in February.