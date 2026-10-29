New Delhi: UP Warriorz entered the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction with the biggest purse ( ₹3.75 crore) and emerged with seven players, prioritising a planned team combination over the sheer number of signings.

Molineux was left-arm spin priority, Kathryn backed by Lanning: Neetu David on UP Warriorz’s picks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief scout Neetu David, in her first year with the franchise, said extensive discussions with the coaching staff and captain Meg Lanning preceding the auction helped the franchise execute its strategy, with Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Kathryn Bryce and a series of domestic recruits central to their plans.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“We had many discussions over calls and in meetings. Lisa (Sthalekar), Abhishek (Nayar) and everyone else was involved,” David told HT. “We had meetings four or five times to discuss our strategy, the players we wanted to pick and which slots we needed to fill.”

Deep Dive Why did UP Warriorz buy Sophie Molineux despite already having Sophie Ecclestone? UP Warriorz wanted a left-arm spin option as backup and viewed Molineux as a wicket-taking bowler. Her role would add another bowling dimension to the squad. How will UP Warriorz decide their playing XI with five overseas options? The team will assess the wickets in Baroda, where the first half of the season is scheduled, before choosing its best XI. Its options include Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Harris and Phoebe Litchfield. Why is Kathryn Bryce a useful signing for UP Warriorz? Bryce is an all-rounder, a type of player the team wanted, and her Associate-player status means she can play alongside four other overseas players.

The seven-player haul reflects a targeted approach to squad building, with the franchise addressing specific roles rather than adding numbers for the sake of it. Molineux – the most expensive buy of the auction at ₹1.10 crore — was a priority as a left-arm spin option, while Harris provided an all-round package and Sneh Rana, whom David identified as a finisher, was another player the franchise wanted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The investment in Molineux was particularly significant. David acknowledged that several teams were expected to pursue the Australian captain, who has also been leading her national side, but said UP Warriorz were clear about the role they wanted her to fill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investment in Molineux was particularly significant. David acknowledged that several teams were expected to pursue the Australian captain, who has also been leading her national side, but said UP Warriorz were clear about the role they wanted her to fill. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We wanted a left-arm spinner as an option. If there is any miscommunication or something unexpected happens, we wanted to have a backup,” she said. “She is also a good wicket-taking bowler so, we wanted to utilise her well in the team if we got her.”

Warriorz also have the luxury of having English spinner Sophie Ecclestone in the mix. Molineux’s arrival adds another dimension to a squad already featuring former Australian captain Lanning, but it also presents the management with an important selection decision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Warriorz have five prominent overseas options in Lanning, Molineux, Ecclestone, Harris and Phoebe Litchfield, making the composition of their playing XI a key consideration.

“The pitch also plays a very big role in that,” she said. “The first half of our season is in Baroda, so we will assess the wickets and then decide on the best XI.”

Domestic depth a key part

While the overseas names attracted attention, UP Warriorz also invested in domestic players whom their scouting team has tracked over time. Mumbai captain Manali Dakshini and Karnataka’s left-arm spinner Sahana Pawar were among the recruits David highlighted, pointing to their ability to contribute in multiple departments and their potential for further development.

“Manali picks up wickets when the team needs them and has been part of Mumbai’s playing XI. She has consistently completed her quota of 10 overs or four overs,” David said. “Her fielding is very good, and she can also bat well when required. So, you can say she is a genuine medium-pace all-rounder.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karnataka’s Pawar, meanwhile, caught the scouting team’s attention with her left-arm bowling and attitude. David believes she could develop into a player capable of making a bigger impact in Indian cricket.

“Sahana Pawar is a very good left-arm bowler. She has the attitude we look for in a player, and we feel she will benefit us and could also develop into a good player for India,” she said.

Sushma, Bryce add flexibility

The Warriorz also strengthened their wicketkeeping options by bringing in Sushma Verma, an experienced former India international, after inviting her for trials. With Shipra Giri previously the only wicketkeeping option, Sushma’s arrival gives the franchise greater depth in the role.

David described her as composed and calm, adding that her batting could also prove useful alongside her wicketkeeping.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We put a lot of thought into this slot, and I believe she will do a good job,” she said.

Scotland captain’s signing Kathryn Bryce adds another layer of flexibility. David said the franchise had discussed both Bryce sisters, Kathryn and Sarah. Bryce, an Associate player, can play alongside Warriorz’s four overseas players.

“We had a lot of discussions about both sisters. When we spoke to Meg, she said that she wanted Kathryn. We want all-rounders in today’s cricket. It is very rare for us to go after a player purely for one skill; we need all-rounders,” David said.

Attitude comes first

For David, former chief selector of the women’s committee, the scouting process goes beyond statistics and performances. “First of all, a player’s attitude. That counts for a lot. Their body language and how much they want to play are important. Then come skill and fitness,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}