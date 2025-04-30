MS Dhoni gets caught by Ravindra Jadeja as CSK all-rounder cheekily celebrates own skipper’s catch during PBKS clash

MS Dhoni lit up Chepauk once again, but this time, it was a one-handed six that ended up in the most familiar hands. In the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, a rare and heartwarming moment unfolded as Ravindra Jadeja nonchalantly caught a Dhoni six from outside the boundary line, near the CSK dressing room. MS Dhoni's six was caught by Jadeja(X)

Walking in to bat at 172/5 after 17.4 overs, Dhoni sent the crowd into a frenzy even before facing a delivery. He got off the mark with a boundary off Marco Jansen on the very first ball he faced, igniting the stands. Punjab brought on Yuzvendra Chahal in an attempt to exploit Dhoni’s well-known struggles against spin.

However, Dhoni had other plans.

Facing Chahal’s first ball, Dhoni stepped out and launched him straight down the ground for a six — and did it with just one hand on the bat. The Chepauk faithful roared, but Jadeja stole the moment with his antics.

The ball landed near the CSK dugout, where Jadeja, seated in relaxation, casually caught the shot and held it aloft, drawing laughter and applause from the players and fans alike. The clip of the moment quickly went viral, with fans loving the camaraderie and playfulness between the two CSK stalwarts.

Watch:

But the celebration was short-lived. Chahal, the most successful bowler in the history of the league, bounced back brilliantly. He dismissed Dhoni later in the same over, ending the veteran’s quickfire cameo of 11 off 4 balls – which featured that boundary and the iconic six.

What followed was even more dramatic.

Chahal went on to complete a stunning hat-trick in the same over – the second of his IPL career – finishing with figures of 4/32 in just three overs. His spell ensured CSK were bundled out for 190 in 19.1 overs, despite a solid platform being laid earlier.

CSK face a must-win situation in the match against PBKS to keep their chances, albeit little, alive for a playoff qualification. MS Dhoni's side is currently at the bottom of the table with only two wins in nine games.