MS Dhoni's golden advice that helped CSK youngster Sameer Rizvi produce bright cameo vs GT: 'You'd be nervous, but...'

HT Sports Desk
Mar 27, 2024 04:26 PM IST

Rizvi revealed the advice he got from MS Dhoni as the UP batter announced his arrival at the IPL with a six on the first ball off Rashid Khan's delivery.

Chennai Super Kings newly-recruit hard-hitter Sameer Rizvi has opened up on fulfilling his dream to meet Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the advice he got from the legendary wicketkeeper batter. CSK splashed a massive INR 8.4 crore to sign the UP star in the IPL 2024 auction. Rizvi grabbed the limelight after his heroics in the inaugural edition of the UPT20 where he scored two centuries to finish with 455 runs in the tournament.

Sameer Rizvi was signed by CSK for a massive INR 8.4 crore.
The 20-year-old arrived in Chennai with a big reputation as a power-hitter - the tag which has been associated with MS Dhoni for the past many years.

Rizvi revealed the advice he got from the former CSK captain as the UP batter announced his arrival at the IPL with a massive six on the first ball off Rashid Khan's delivery.

"Dhoni bhai told me just one thing. How you have been playing till now, that's the game. You just need to play like that. There's nothing different. The skill is the same and the mindset maybe a little different. So whenever you're playing, don't feel the pressure," Rizvi told the IPL website.

The 20-year-old said that Dhoni had simple advice for him to continue doing what you have been doing till now.

"Just play according to the situation. Then you won't feel the pressure. Then you won't be nervous. Obviously, it's your first game, so you would be nervous. But just play how you have been playing till now," said Rizvi.

Rizvi triggered bidding wars in the IPL auction as several franchises went after him to acquire his services, however, in the end, it was the defending champions who sealed the deal.

He asserted that meeting Dhoni was a dream for him and now playing alongside him is nothing sort of a surreal experience of him as both of the team also had a lot of net sessions together.

"When I was picked by CSK during the IPL auction I was very happy. It was a dream of mine to meet MS Dhoni. Playing with him was something I hadn't thought of, but meeting him was a dream. Now that dream has been fulfilled and I'm getting to play alongside him. We have had a lot of net sessions together, and I have a learned lot from him. I have learned from the coaching staff as well. So That's my aim to learn as much as possible from this team," said Rizvi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

