'MS Dhoni's room is always open…': Dewald Brevis' frank disclosure on his camaraderie with CSK legend

South Africa rising star Dewald Brevis opened up sharing dressing room with legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings in the last season of IPL. The Proteas youngster went unsold in the mega auction, but CSK signed him mid-season as a replacement player. He instantly became the fan favourite with a couple of crucial knocks. The right-hander Brevis hammered 225 runs in just 6 matches last season at a blistering strike rate of 180.00, featuring two half-centuries that showcased his power-hitting ability. His ability to take on bowlers in the middle overs impressed the management, making him a strong contender for retention by the five-time champions. Dewald Brevis made a candid revelation on MS Dhoni's humbleness.(Instagram)

Brevis reflected on his admiration for MS Dhoni, highlighting the legendary skipper’s humility and approachability. He shared how Dhoni always kept his door open for teammates and people around him, making time for everyone except when he was asleep—a gesture that deeply inspired the youngster.

“The one thing I can just say from MS is his humbleness and who he is as a person. That stood out for me. How he is basically off the field, the time he has for players, for people. His room is always open. If he’s sleeping, that’s the only time it’s closed,” Brevis recalled in a video shared by CSK.

The Proteas youngster revealed he often dropped in on the CSK legend’s room, spending time chatting with him about hobbies and even watching cricket together.

“I found myself a few times in his room just sitting there, chatting to him about his hobbies, watching cricket, or anything he was busy with,” he said.

“Everyone knows what MS Dhoni does on the field…”

Brevis spoke highly of experiencing Dhoni’s personality away from the pitch, describing it as a special glimpse into his humility and kindness. He added that he deeply valued the moments he got to share with the iconic captain during his stint.

“That’s just amazing, to see how he is off the field. Everyone knows what he does on the field. It’s very special and I enjoyed my time there,” he added.

Brevis has been in sensational touch in T20s this year, amassing 995 runs from 30 innings at an impressive average of 43.26 and a staggering strike rate of 186.32. His tally includes six fifties, a century, and a career-best unbeaten 125.