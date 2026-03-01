Edit Profile
    MS Dhoni’s goal was to earn just ₹30 lakh, said ‘it’s enough to buy a house and car’: ‘But destiny wrote 30,000 crore'

    Wasim Jaffer recalls MS Dhoni's early dream of earning 30 lakh for a comfortable life, highlighting his grounded mindset before fame.

    Updated on: Mar 01, 2026 3:31 PM IST
    Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
    MS Dhoni’s early dream, as recalled by Wasim Jaffer, was not built around superstardom or staggering wealth. It was far simpler — and perhaps far more revealing of the man he would become.

    MS Dhoni during his first ODI century. (x images)
    In a striking anecdote from Dhoni’s early India days, Jaffer recalled that the former India captain once spoke about wanting to earn only around 30 lakh so he could secure a comfortable life in Ranchi, with a house and a car. The memory has resurfaced as a reminder of Dhoni’s grounded mindset before fame, trophies and fortune transformed his life.

    Wasim Jaffer recalls Dhoni’s simple goal from his early India days

    Jaffer began by clarifying that the famous line was not said directly to him. “No, he didn’t say that to me; he said that to my wife,” Jaffer said, before adding that they used to spend time together after his marriage and often chatted casually.

    He then described Dhoni’s warmth in those interactions, saying the wicketkeeper-batter would address his wife affectionately. “So he used to call my wife Bhabhi,” Jaffer said. “So he used to say, Bhabhi, I have to earn 30 lakhs... if I want to have a good life.”

    Placing the anecdote in time, Wasim Jaffer said this was around the period when Dhoni had only recently entered the Indian setup. “Because he had just joined the team. It was 2004... 2005-06,” he recalled.

    What stood out most in Jaffer’s retelling was Dhoni’s clarity about what “enough” looked like. “If I want to have a good life in Ranchi... then if I have 30 lakhs, then it’s enough for me. I will have a house and a car. And I can lead a happy life,” Jaffer quoted Dhoni as saying.

    Jaffer then contrasted that modest benchmark with the scale of what followed in Dhoni’s life and career. “But who knew destiny had written 30,000 crores, not just 30 Lakhs" he said, underlining how dramatically Dhoni’s journey exceeded those early expectations.

    Yet Jaffer’s larger point was not about money. It was about temperament. “I mean, he was very down to earth. And I am sure he still is,” he said, adding that Dhoni was “very humble even then,” “very likeable,” and “very approachable.”

    The anecdote, ultimately, is less about a number and more about MS Dhoni’s defining trait: long before he became one of Indian cricket’s biggest icons, people were discussing his humility.

