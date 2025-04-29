MS Dhoni's special gift puts Yuzvendra Chahal on cloud nine, but faces trolling from Glenn Maxwell: ‘You get subbed...’

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on cloud nine when Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted him his bat, but was trolled by his teammate Glenn Maxwell in the dressing room. Chahal has yet to face a single ball in IPL this season as the Punjab Kings have used him as an Impact Player while bowling. Glenn Maxwell trolled Yuzvendra Chahal off the field.(PTI Image)

Chahal caught up with Dhoni, who gave his debut cap in international cricket, as the CSK legend presented him with another prized possession. The PBKS spinner was all elated while entering the dressing room with Dhoni's bat, while Glenn Maxwell was sitting there chatting with Prabhsimran Singh.

Maxwell didn't hold back after knowing Chahal got Dhoni's bat as he pulled his teammate's leg and reminded him that he usually gets subbed out while batting to make way for a specialist batter.

"You get subbed out in every game," said Maxwell.

Young opening batter Priyansh Arya was also present there and told Chahal that some kid from the Haryana team would take the bat from him

"Some kid in Haryana is going to take this bat for sure," joked Priyansh.

Chahal has bounced back in form in the second half of the season and is once again making life difficult for the opposition batters. He has claimed nine scalps in as many matches so far. The leggie is expected to enjoy bowling on Wednesday, where PBKS will face hosts Chennai at Chepauk.

Yuzvendra Chahal helps PBKS openers

Chahal, who is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, has been assisting the young batters in the squad with his valuable advice to tackle opposition spinners.

Prabhsimran and Priyansh credited the veteran spinner for key advice during the match, which helped them against KKR.

"Yuzi bhaiya came to me before the start of the match and explained to me how the wicket will be behaving on the day. It helped me because I am not the best in reading the tracks," Priyansh said as quoted by the Punjab Kings press release.

Prabhsimran further added: "Before the match, Yuzi paaji told me that I am contributing well with 30-35 runs at the top. He told me that the ball will spin on the track, and hence I should take my time in adjusting to the conditions. So, I took my time initially and it helped me later on to play my shots. All thanks to Yuzi paaji."