Munaf Patel fights with fourth umpire on sidelines of DC vs RR IPL match, BCCI takes action

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took strict against against Delhi Captails bowling coach Munaf Patel for getting involved in a heated argument with the fourth umpire during DC's IPL 2025 home match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Munaf, a former India pacer, was fined 25% of his match fees and slapped with one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Munaf Patel argues with the umpire

"Munaf Patel, Bowling Coach, Delhi Capitals, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday," BCCI said in a release.

BCCI said Munaf was found guilty of a Level 1 offence for which the match referee's decision is final.

"Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the release added.

Why Munaf Patel was punished

Munaf argued with the fourth umpire during the DC vs RR match. In a video going viral, the former India pacer can be seen having an animated discussion with the fourth umpire with a lot of hand movements. The exact reason for the altercation could not be determined, but it was, in all likelihood, regarding Munaf's request of sending a 12th on the field with drinks to pass on some instructions to the DC players in the middle.

Munaf Patel's career graph

Munaf, an important member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, played international cricket from 2006 to 2011. In 13 Tests, he took 35 wickets at an average of 38.54. In 70 ODIs, he claimed 86 wickets at 30.26, with his best figures of 4/29. In 3 T20Is, he secured 4 wickets at 21.50. A key member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team, he took 11 wickets in the tournament.

In the IPL, Munaf played for three teams: Rajasthan Royals (2008–2010), Mumbai Indians (2011–2013), and Gujarat Lions (2017). He featured in 63 IPL matches, taking 74 wickets at an average of 22.95 and an economy rate of 7.51. His best IPL performance was 5/21. Despite early promise, injuries hampered his career, leading to his retirement in 2018.

Munaf replaced James Hopes as the bowling caoch when the DC think tank did complete overhaul of their suport staff after last season.