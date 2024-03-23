Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Saturday, Mar 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM

    Mar 23, 2024 5:51 PM IST
    Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start at 06:45 PM
    Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024
    Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 23 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
    Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra

    Namibia squad -
    Jan Balt, Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Addo Lita, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher, Handre Klazinge, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni
    Zimbabwe squad -
    Ashley Mufandauya, Jonathan Campell, Nick Welch, Rodney Mupfudza, Brian Bennett, Owen Muzondo, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Alex Falao, Kudakwashe Macheka, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu, Wallace Mubaiwa

    TODAYFinalAccra
    ZIMZIMZimbabwe
    NAMNAMNamibia
    Today01:15 PM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 23, 2024 5:51 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Namibia and Zimbabwe to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes