Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 23 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra
Namibia squad -
Jan Balt, Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Addo Lita, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher, Handre Klazinge, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni
Zimbabwe squad -
Ashley Mufandauya, Jonathan Campell, Nick Welch, Rodney Mupfudza, Brian Bennett, Owen Muzondo, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Alex Falao, Kudakwashe Macheka, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu, Wallace Mubaiwa
Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Details
Final of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Namibia and Zimbabwe to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.