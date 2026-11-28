Nathan Lyon, one of the great off-spinners in the modern era, received a major jolt on Saturday after he was dropped from the Australian squad for the upcoming Test series at home against New Zealand.

Nathan Lyon during Australia's tour of South Africa. (AP Photo/Halden Krog) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 39-year-old, whose 577 Test wickets in 145 Tests is next only to Shane Warne's 708 for Australia, was urged not to hastily call it a day. Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, indicated that Lyon is all but assured of a spot in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India early next year.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Bailey revealed that Lyon will be taking “a little time off” to process the decision of being dropped from the squad. This is the first time since his Test debut in 2011 that Lyon has not been selected for an Australia Test squad when available.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For the New Zealand Tests, Corey Rocchiccioli has been called up in Lyon's place. The 29-year-old with 205 wickets at an average of 30.62 in 59 First-Class matches now has the chance to become Australia's lead spinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the New Zealand Tests, Corey Rocchiccioli has been called up in Lyon's place. The 29-year-old with 205 wickets at an average of 30.62 in 59 First-Class matches now has the chance to become Australia's lead spinner. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"It was a challenging conversation and the key to that conversation from the panel's point of view was we hope it's not the end for him," Bailey said on Saturday. “We see a path and I think he can still have enormous value when you project forward to India, on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there," he told reporters.

“But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him and I think he's taking a little bit of time. But certainly from our perspective, I hope it's not the end.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since last year, Lyon's place in the playing XI has come under scrutiny. The team management comprising head coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins have dropped the spinner whenever the wicket has been conducive to pace bowling, bringing in Scott Boland as the fourth seamer.

When asked if there would be a situation where Lyon wouldn't be assured of selection for the India tour, Bailey said, “I think given his record there and his experience and his knowledge and how challenging a place that is to tour and the fact we've got five Tests there, no, I don't think it is something that would happen.”

Lyon has taken 56 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 27.35 across three Test tours of India.

Less impact

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lyon was first dropped from the playing XI for the day-night Test in Jamaica against West Indies. He was also excluded during the Ashes in Brisbane. Lyon hit out at the move, calling it “filthy.” The spinner was picked for only two of the five Tests late last year.

While both these omissions came in pink-ball Tests, Lyon was dropped for the first time since 2013 for a red-ball game in the recent second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Lyon has taken 10 wickets at 41.20. He was even out bowled by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan in Darwin and South Africa's Simon Harmer in Cape Town.

"Unfortunately, he just hasn't quite had the impact over the last few games that we would have liked," Bailey said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}