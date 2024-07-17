Ned Leonard gets caught out in the most bizarre way possible in Somerset vs Yorkshire Second Eleven Twenty20 final

Somerset defeated Yorkshire by 66 runs in the Second Eleven Twenty20 final, in Wormsley on Tuesday. The match saw plenty of good T20 cricket on display, but also had a very bizarre incident, when Ned Leonard got caught out by Benjamin Cliff. Ned Leonard got dismissed in bizarre fashion.

Receiving a full length delivery, Leonard went for a straight drive, but it hit the non-striker and then deflected off to the bowler for an easy catch! Leonard lost his wicket for a two-ball duck.

Here is the video:

Fans were left stunned by the dismissal, especially the manner in which it got deflected off the non-striker. Reacting to the dismissal, one fan wrote on X, "Did you clip up Cliff's two football style run out attempts. One which was given in the Surrey game when the batter probably made his ground, and another in this game which the umpire ruled as not out! Should have been in Berlin on Sunday!"

"When I’m 9 down and need 2 runs to win. The game will throw this at me one day," another fan added.

One fan wrote "Most unlucky player in cricket history."

"Oh no! Hard luck. What a way to get out," another fan stated.

Yorkshire Vikings posted a video of the catch and captioned it as, "How about this for a caught and bowled for Ben Cliff".

Other than Leonard, Cliff also dismissed opener George Thomas (5) and Finley Hill (35). Somerset were bowled out for 191 in 20 overs, setting a target of 192 runs. Joshua Thoas got a half-century, smacking 52 runs off 27 balls. Meanwhile George Hill bagged four dismissals.

But Yorkshire failed to put the right response and were bowled out for 125, in their chase of 192 runs. Opener and skipper William Luxton top-scored for Yorkshire with a knock of 34 runs off 25 balls. For Somerset, Leonard took four wickets.