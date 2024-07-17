'Some are close, some are colleagues': Naveen-ul-Haq point-blank on Virat Kohli fight amid Amit Mishra's 'respect' claim

During the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, controversy ignited when India's star batter Virat Kohli clashed with Naveen-ul-Haq on the field, and also had a tussle with then-Lucknow Super Giants mentor, Gautam Gambhir. The argument between Kohli and Naveen initially began when the latter came to bat in the run-chase, but the fight continued after the match finished, too, with Gambhir joining to defend his bowler. Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq during India and Afghanistan encounter in ICC World Cup.(Twitter)

The duo of Kohli and Naveen, however, made amends during the ODI World Cup later in the same year. Both shared a light moment as India took on Afghanistan, with the pacer later clarifying that they had buried their differences. The topic, however, was reignited recently by LSG spinner Amit Mishra in an interview on YouTube, where he claimed Naveen will never have “respect” for Kohli again.

In the interview, Mishra made bold claims about many Indian players, including Kohli. The veteran Indian spinner stated that the spat had a bad effect on the “youngsters.”

"For social media, it all seemed to be over between them. But do you think Naveen will respect Kohli ever again? What about the youngsters who saw the incident where a big star was abusing others," Mishra said.

In a chat with the Texas Super Kings, Naveen has now addressed the clash with Kohli again, and had a rather interesting response.

Naveen on Kohli

Naveen-ul-Haq couldn't suppress a smile as he talked about the spat with Kohli in hindsight, stating that it happened in the “heat of the moment.” However, the differences between them are now “finished,” added the Afghanistan pacer.

"It was in the heat of the moment. He was representing his franchise, I was playing for my franchise, If it is for my franchise or for my country, I will give it all. I won't back down. At the end of the day we are all players and some of us are close friends, some of us are colleagues. We just brush it out and there's nothing personal. In the ODI World Cup, it finished once and for all," said Naveen.

Naveen continues to represent the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, and the duo last met during the T20 World Cup in West Indies last month.