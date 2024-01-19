New Zealand Maori Women vs Cook Islands Women Live Score: Match 12 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM
New Zealand Maori Women vs Cook Islands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start at 03:00 AM
New Zealand Maori Women vs Cook Islands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 19 Jan 2024 at 03:00 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland
New Zealand Maori Women squad -
Caitlin King, Georgia Atkinson, ...Read More Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Sam Curtis, Sam Mackinder, Claire Crooks, Emma Parker, Harriett Cuttance, Jess Smith, Jessica Benge, Mollie Drumm, Ocean Bartlett, Holly Topp, Jessica McFadyen, Anika Todd, Dayle Anderson, Eden Carson, Macy Lyford, Marama Downes, Mereana Hyde, Nicole Baird, Olivia Clark, Skye Bowden
Cook Islands Women squad -
Esther Williams, Maya Piakura, Mr Vila, Mummy Elikana, Tailor Maika, Angite Ruarau, Loane Evangelean, T Elikana, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sonnia Vaia, RV Auora, Sofia Samuels, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 19, 2024 02:00 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024
New Zealand Maori Women vs Cook Islands Women Match Details
Match 12 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between New Zealand Maori Women and Cook Islands Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland at 03:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article