close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / New Zealand Maori Women vs Fiji Women Live Score: Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM
Live

New Zealand Maori Women vs Fiji Women Live Score: Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM

Jan 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST
OPEN APP

New Zealand Maori Women vs Fiji Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 AM

New Zealand Maori Women vs Fiji Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 18 Jan 2024 at 07:30 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland

New Zealand Maori Women squad -
Caitlin King, Georgia Atkinson, Kerry-Anne ...Read More Tomlinson, Sam Curtis, Sam Mackinder, Claire Crooks, Emma Parker, Jess Smith, Jessica Benge, Mollie Drumm, Ocean Bartlett, Holly Topp, Jessica McFadyen, Anika Todd, Dayle Anderson, Eden Carson, Macy Lyford, Marama Downes, Mereana Hyde, Nicole Baird, Olivia Clark, Skye Bowden
Fiji Women squad -
Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga, Mereani Rodan, Ateca Kainoco, Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Silivia Kijiana, Sulia Vuni, Maeavhanisi Erasito, Marica Ratuki, Ana Gonerara, Lagakali Lomani, Melaia Biu, Mele Waqanisau

New Zealand Maori Women vs Fiji Women Live Score, Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024
New Zealand Maori Women vs Fiji Women Live Score, Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

    New Zealand Maori Women vs Fiji Women Match Details
    Match 9 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between New Zealand Maori Women and Fiji Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland at 07:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
New Zealand Maori Women Fiji Women Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On