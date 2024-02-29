New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: 1st Test (Day 1) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
    Feb 29, 2024 2:33 AM IST
    Venue : Basin Reserve, Wellington

    New Zealand squad -
    Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Scott Kuggeleijn, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke
    Australia squad -
    Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Michael Neser, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland

    UPCOMING1st TestWellington
    AUSAUSAustralia
    NZNZNew Zealand
    29 Feb, 202410:00 PM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

