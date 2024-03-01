Edit Profile
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

    Mar 1, 2024 2:32 AM IST
    Match will start at 03:30 AM
    Day 1 Highlights :

    • Drinks: Australia 27/0 in 15.0 overs
    • Referral 1 (20.1 ovs): NZ against U Khawaja (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, AUS: 3)
    • Australia 52/0 in 20.4 overs
    • 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 124 balls between S Smith (24) and U Khawaja (26)
    • Lunch: Australia 62/1 in 27.0 overs
    • Drinks: Australia 88/3 in 40.2 overs
    • Australia 103/4 in 43.1 overs
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 62 balls between S Smith (16) and U Khawaja (33)
    • Tea: Australia 147/4 in 53.0 overs
    • Australia 152/4 in 53.4 overs
    • Drinks: Australia 197/6 in 69.0 overs
    • Australia 201/6 in 69.2 overs
    • C Green 7th Test fifty: 50 runs in 108 balls (8x4) (0x6)
    • Referral 2 (78.5 ovs): P Cummins against NZ (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, AUS: 2)
    • C Green 2nd Test hundred: 103 runs in 154 balls (16x4) (0x6)
    • Stumps: Australia 279/9 in 85.0 overs

    STUMPS DAY 1st TestWellington
    AUSAUSAustralia
    NZNZNew Zealand
    NZ elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

