Live
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
Mar 1, 2024 2:32 AM IST
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: Australia 27/0 in 15.0 overs
- Referral 1 (20.1 ovs): NZ against U Khawaja (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, AUS: 3)
- Australia 52/0 in 20.4 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 124 balls between S Smith (24) and U Khawaja (26)
- Lunch: Australia 62/1 in 27.0 overs
- Drinks: Australia 88/3 in 40.2 overs
- Australia 103/4 in 43.1 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 62 balls between S Smith (16) and U Khawaja (33)
- Tea: Australia 147/4 in 53.0 overs
- Australia 152/4 in 53.4 overs
- Drinks: Australia 197/6 in 69.0 overs
- Australia 201/6 in 69.2 overs
- C Green 7th Test fifty: 50 runs in 108 balls (8x4) (0x6)
- Referral 2 (78.5 ovs): P Cummins against NZ (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, AUS: 2)
- C Green 2nd Test hundred: 103 runs in 154 balls (16x4) (0x6)
- Stumps: Australia 279/9 in 85.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.