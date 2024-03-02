Edit Profile
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 41 overs is 111/3
    Live

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 41 overs is 111/3

    Mar 2, 2024 11:04 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 111/3 after 41 overs, Daryl Mitchell at 12 runs and Rachin Ravindra at 56 runs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score :

    Day 3 Highlights :

    • Australia 51/2 in 15.2 overs
    • Drinks: Australia 71/3 in 21.0 overs
    • Australia 100/4 in 33.2 overs
    • Lunch: Australia 113/4 in 35.0 overs
    • Australia 150/8 in 46.2 overs
    • Drinks: Australia 159/9 in 48.0 overs
    • Innings Break: Australia 164/10 in 51.1 overs
    • Referral 1 (5.3 ovs): AUS against K Williamson (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, AUS: 2)
    • Tea: New Zealand 15/2 in 6.0 overs
    • Referral 2 (17.5 ovs): AUS against R Ravindra (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, AUS: 1)
    • Drinks: New Zealand 64/3 in 24.0 overs

    STUMPS DAY 1st TestWellington
    AUSAUSAustralia
    NZNZNew Zealand
    NZ need 258 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 111/3 after 41 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 12 (63)
    Rachin Ravindra 56 (94)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/17 (7)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:58 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 109/3 after 40 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 11 (60)
    Rachin Ravindra 55 (91)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/27 (16)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 106/3 after 39 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 11 (59)
    Rachin Ravindra 52 (86)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/15 (6)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:50 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 106/3 after 38 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 52 (86)
    Daryl Mitchell 11 (53)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/24 (15)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:46 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 106/3 after 37 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 11 (53)
    Rachin Ravindra 52 (80)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/22 (6)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 101/3 after 36 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 8 (49)
    Rachin Ravindra 50 (78)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/24 (14)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 101/3 after 35 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 50 (78)
    Daryl Mitchell 8 (43)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/17 (5)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . New Zealand at 101/3 after 34.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Fifty for Rachin Ravindra! It has been an exceptional knock under pressure.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 96/3 after 34 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 46 (76)
    Daryl Mitchell 7 (39)
    Australia
    Travis Head 1/10 (4)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Six on Travis Head bowling . New Zealand at 96/3 after 33.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! That's absolutely clubbed out of the park.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 89/3 after 33 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 40 (71)
    Daryl Mitchell 6 (38)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/12 (4)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . New Zealand at 88/3 after 32.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! starts with an absolute loosener outside off, on a length, Rachin Ravindra extends his arms and cuts it beautifully through covers for a boundary.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 84/3 after 32 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 6 (38)
    Rachin Ravindra 36 (65)
    Australia
    Travis Head 1/3 (3)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 83/3 after 31 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 35 (64)
    Daryl Mitchell 6 (33)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/25 (8)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 82/3 after 30.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Well controlled shot that.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 77/3 after 30 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 30 (60)
    Daryl Mitchell 5 (31)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/24 (13)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 77/3 after 29 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 5 (31)
    Rachin Ravindra 30 (54)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/19 (7)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:09 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 76/3 after 28.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Edged and just wider of second slip.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 72/3 after 28 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 5 (29)
    Rachin Ravindra 25 (50)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/24 (12)

    Mar 2, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Daryl Mitchell smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 72/3 after 27.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR BYES! Bowls it nice and full around middle and gets the ball to turn down leg, Daryl Mitchell looks to sweep but gets beaten. the ball aces past the keeper and into the third man fence.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:03 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 68/3 after 27 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 5 (23)
    Rachin Ravindra 25 (50)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/14 (6)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 67/3 after 26 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 25 (50)
    Daryl Mitchell 4 (17)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/24 (11)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:55 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 66/3 after 25 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 4 (15)
    Rachin Ravindra 25 (46)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/13 (5)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 64/3 after 24 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 3 (10)
    Rachin Ravindra 24 (45)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/24 (10)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 62/3 after 23 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 24 (45)
    Daryl Mitchell 1 (4)
    Australia
    Travis Head 1/2 (2)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 60/3 after 22 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 23 (40)
    Daryl Mitchell 0 (3)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/22 (9)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:37 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 59/3 after 21 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Daryl Mitchell 0 (3)
    Rachin Ravindra 22 (34)
    Australia
    Travis Head 1/0 (1)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Will Young is out and New Zealand at 59/3 after 20.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Steven Smith b Travis Head.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 59/2 after 20 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 22 (34)
    Will Young 15 (49)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/21 (8)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 59/2 after 19.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Short again and punished again!

    Mar 2, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 55/2 after 19 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 15 (49)
    Rachin Ravindra 18 (28)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/15 (5)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:27 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . New Zealand at 54/2 after 18.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Sloppy from Starc! This is slanted back in again, on a length, on off, Rachin Ravindra goes for the drive but the ball seams back in to catch the inside edge. It sneaks past the stumps and races down to fine leg where Mitchell Starc slides to his left but fails to prevent the boundary as the ball deflects off his hands and trickles into the fence.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 50/2 after 18 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 13 (23)
    Will Young 15 (48)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/17 (7)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 49/2 after 17.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Gets it through this time! Fractionally short by Lyon, outside off, Rachin Ravindra picks up the length early and rocks on the back foot in a flash. He cuts it along the ground and beats the diving Cameron Green at cover-point for a boundary.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:18 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 45/2 after 17 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 15 (48)
    Rachin Ravindra 8 (17)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/10 (4)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 43/2 after 16 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 8 (17)
    Will Young 13 (42)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/12 (6)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 43/2 after 15 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 13 (42)
    Rachin Ravindra 8 (11)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/8 (3)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 43/2 after 14 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 8 (11)
    Will Young 13 (36)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/12 (5)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 41/2 after 13 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 13 (36)
    Rachin Ravindra 6 (5)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/11 (4)

    Mar 2, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 40/2 after 12.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Nicely dealt with! Cummins digs it in short at the body of the batter, Rachin Ravindra is equal to the task as he rolls his wrists and rides the bounce to pull it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.

    Mar 2, 2024 8:59 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 36/2 after 12 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 13 (33)
    Rachin Ravindra 1 (2)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 2/10 (4)

    Mar 2, 2024 8:54 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kane Williamson is out and New Zealand at 35/2 after 11.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon.

    Mar 2, 2024 8:52 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 35/1 after 11 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 13 (30)
    Kane Williamson 9 (18)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/6 (3)

    Mar 2, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 33/1 after 10 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Kane Williamson 9 (18)
    Will Young 11 (24)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 1/9 (3)

    Mar 2, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Kane Williamson smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 33/1 after 9.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Poor delivery and it gets the treatment!

    Mar 2, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Kane Williamson smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 29/1 after 9.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR BYES! Sharp turn and bounce and that has beaten everyone!

    Mar 2, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Kane Williamson smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 25/1 after 9.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Fractionally short and around leg, Kane Williamson picks up the length early and swivels to pull it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.

    Mar 2, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 21/1 after 9 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 11 (24)
    Kane Williamson 1 (12)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/4 (2)

    Mar 2, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Will Young smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 21/1 after 8.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! A good effort in the deep but in vain! Shaping into the pads, full in length, Will Young lets the ball come to him and clips it through square leg. Josh Hazlewood goes after it from fine leg, running to his left and dives. He tries to flick the ball in play as he goes beyond the fence but fails to do so as the ball does not come out off his left hand and it trickles into the fence.

    Mar 2, 2024 8:39 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 16/1 after 8 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 7 (21)
    Kane Williamson 1 (9)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 1/1 (2)

    © 2024 HindustanTimes