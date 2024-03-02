New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 41 overs is 111/3
- 13 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Starc is out and Australia at 164/10 after 51.1 overs
- 15 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 164/9 after 51 overs
- 19 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 164/9 after 50 overs
- 20 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Starc smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 164/9 after 49.4 overs
- 23 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 159/9 after 49 overs
- 26 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 159/9 after 48 overs
- 29 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pat Cummins is out and Australia at 159/9 after 47.5 overs
- 31 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 158/8 after 47 overs
- 31 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Glenn Phillips bowling . Australia at 158/8 after 46.5 overs
- 33 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Glenn Phillips bowling . Australia at 154/8 after 46.4 overs
- 36 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 148/8 after 46 overs
- 42 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 147/8 after 45 overs
- 44 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Cameron Green is out and Australia at 146/8 after 44.2 overs
- 47 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 146/7 after 44 overs
- 51 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Starc smashed a Four on William O'Rourke bowling . Australia at 146/7 after 43.1 overs
- 53 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 142/7 after 43 overs
- 57 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alex Carey is out and Australia at 139/7 after 42.2 overs
- 59 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 138/6 after 42 overs
- 4 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 136/6 after 41 overs
- 8 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 133/6 after 40 overs
- 10 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 131/6 after 39.1 overs
- 12 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 127/6 after 39 overs
- 15 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out and Australia at 127/6 after 38.3 overs
- 17 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Travis Head is out and Australia at 127/5 after 38.2 overs
- 19 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 127/4 after 38 overs
- 21 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 127/4 after 37.3 overs
- 24 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 122/4 after 37 overs
- 28 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 119/4 after 36 overs
- 30 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 117/4 after 35.2 overs
- 11 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 113/4 after 35 overs
- 11 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Glenn Phillips bowling . Australia at 113/4 after 34.4 overs
- 12 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Glenn Phillips bowling . Australia at 109/4 after 34.3 overs
- 15 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 105/4 after 34 overs
- 15 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Scott Kuggeleijn bowling . Australia at 104/4 after 33.4 overs
- 17 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Scott Kuggeleijn bowling . Australia at 100/4 after 33.2 overs
- 19 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 96/4 after 33 overs
- 19 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Cameron Green smashed a Six on Glenn Phillips bowling . Australia at 96/4 after 32.5 overs
- 25 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 87/4 after 32 overs
- 29 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 87/4 after 31 overs
- 32 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 86/4 after 30 overs
- 36 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 82/4 after 29 overs
- 40 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 81/4 after 28 overs
- 43 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 81/4 after 27 overs
- 45 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Usman Khawaja is out and Australia at 81/4 after 26.5 overs
- 49 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 81/3 after 26 overs
- 54 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 80/3 after 25 overs
- 59 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 75/3 after 24 overs
- 1 Hr 3 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 73/3 after 23 overs
- 1 Hr 6 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 71/3 after 22 overs
- 1 Hr 14 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 71/3 after 21 overs
- 1 Hr 19 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 68/3 after 20 overs
- 1 Hr 23 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 68/3 after 19 overs
- 1 Hr 28 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 64/3 after 18 overs
- 1 Hr 28 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 64/3 after 17.6 overs
- 1 Hr 33 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 58/3 after 17 overs
- 1 Hr 40 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 53/3 after 16 overs
- 1 Hr 40 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan Lyon is out and Australia at 53/3 after 15.6 overs
- 1 Hr 41 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 51/2 after 15.2 overs
- 1 Hr 44 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 47/2 after 15 overs
- 1 Hr 46 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 46/2 after 14.3 overs
- 1 Hr 46 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 42/2 after 14.2 overs
- 1 Hr 46 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 38/2 after 14.1 overs
- 1 Hr 49 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 34/2 after 14 overs
- 1 Hr 53 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 30/2 after 13 overs
- 1 Hr 54 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 30/2 after 12.2 overs
- 1 Hr 57 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 26/2 after 12 overs
- 2 Hrs 1 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 23/2 after 11 overs
- 2 Hrs 3 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 22/2 after 10.3 overs
- 2 Hrs 5 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 18/2 after 10 overs
- 2 Hrs 10 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 16/2 after 9 overs
- 3 Hrs 11 MinWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score :
Day 3 Highlights :
- Australia 51/2 in 15.2 overs
- Drinks: Australia 71/3 in 21.0 overs
- Australia 100/4 in 33.2 overs
- Lunch: Australia 113/4 in 35.0 overs
- Australia 150/8 in 46.2 overs
- Drinks: Australia 159/9 in 48.0 overs
- Innings Break: Australia 164/10 in 51.1 overs
- Referral 1 (5.3 ovs): AUS against K Williamson (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, AUS: 2)
- Tea: New Zealand 15/2 in 6.0 overs
- Referral 2 (17.5 ovs): AUS against R Ravindra (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, AUS: 1)
- Drinks: New Zealand 64/3 in 24.0 overs
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 12 (63)
Rachin Ravindra 56 (94)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/17 (7)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 11 (60)
Rachin Ravindra 55 (91)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/27 (16)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 11 (59)
Rachin Ravindra 52 (86)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/15 (6)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 52 (86)
Daryl Mitchell 11 (53)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/24 (15)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 11 (53)
Rachin Ravindra 52 (80)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/22 (6)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 8 (49)
Rachin Ravindra 50 (78)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/24 (14)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 50 (78)
Daryl Mitchell 8 (43)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/17 (5)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . New Zealand at 101/3 after 34.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Fifty for Rachin Ravindra! It has been an exceptional knock under pressure.
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 46 (76)
Daryl Mitchell 7 (39)
Australia
Travis Head 1/10 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Six on Travis Head bowling . New Zealand at 96/3 after 33.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! That's absolutely clubbed out of the park.
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 40 (71)
Daryl Mitchell 6 (38)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/12 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . New Zealand at 88/3 after 32.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! starts with an absolute loosener outside off, on a length, Rachin Ravindra extends his arms and cuts it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 6 (38)
Rachin Ravindra 36 (65)
Australia
Travis Head 1/3 (3)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 35 (64)
Daryl Mitchell 6 (33)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/25 (8)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 82/3 after 30.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Well controlled shot that.
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 30 (60)
Daryl Mitchell 5 (31)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/24 (13)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 5 (31)
Rachin Ravindra 30 (54)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/19 (7)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 76/3 after 28.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Edged and just wider of second slip.
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 5 (29)
Rachin Ravindra 25 (50)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/24 (12)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Daryl Mitchell smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 72/3 after 27.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR BYES! Bowls it nice and full around middle and gets the ball to turn down leg, Daryl Mitchell looks to sweep but gets beaten. the ball aces past the keeper and into the third man fence.
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 5 (23)
Rachin Ravindra 25 (50)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/14 (6)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 25 (50)
Daryl Mitchell 4 (17)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/24 (11)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 4 (15)
Rachin Ravindra 25 (46)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/13 (5)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 3 (10)
Rachin Ravindra 24 (45)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/24 (10)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 24 (45)
Daryl Mitchell 1 (4)
Australia
Travis Head 1/2 (2)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 23 (40)
Daryl Mitchell 0 (3)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/22 (9)
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 0 (3)
Rachin Ravindra 22 (34)
Australia
Travis Head 1/0 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Will Young is out and New Zealand at 59/3 after 20.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Steven Smith b Travis Head.
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 22 (34)
Will Young 15 (49)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/21 (8)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 59/2 after 19.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Short again and punished again!
New Zealand
Will Young 15 (49)
Rachin Ravindra 18 (28)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/15 (5)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . New Zealand at 54/2 after 18.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Sloppy from Starc! This is slanted back in again, on a length, on off, Rachin Ravindra goes for the drive but the ball seams back in to catch the inside edge. It sneaks past the stumps and races down to fine leg where Mitchell Starc slides to his left but fails to prevent the boundary as the ball deflects off his hands and trickles into the fence.
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 13 (23)
Will Young 15 (48)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/17 (7)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 49/2 after 17.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Gets it through this time! Fractionally short by Lyon, outside off, Rachin Ravindra picks up the length early and rocks on the back foot in a flash. He cuts it along the ground and beats the diving Cameron Green at cover-point for a boundary.
New Zealand
Will Young 15 (48)
Rachin Ravindra 8 (17)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/10 (4)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 8 (17)
Will Young 13 (42)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/12 (6)
New Zealand
Will Young 13 (42)
Rachin Ravindra 8 (11)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/8 (3)
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 8 (11)
Will Young 13 (36)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/12 (5)
New Zealand
Will Young 13 (36)
Rachin Ravindra 6 (5)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/11 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 40/2 after 12.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Nicely dealt with! Cummins digs it in short at the body of the batter, Rachin Ravindra is equal to the task as he rolls his wrists and rides the bounce to pull it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
New Zealand
Will Young 13 (33)
Rachin Ravindra 1 (2)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 2/10 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kane Williamson is out and New Zealand at 35/2 after 11.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon.
New Zealand
Will Young 13 (30)
Kane Williamson 9 (18)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/6 (3)
New Zealand
Kane Williamson 9 (18)
Will Young 11 (24)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 1/9 (3)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Kane Williamson smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 33/1 after 9.6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Poor delivery and it gets the treatment!
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Kane Williamson smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 29/1 after 9.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR BYES! Sharp turn and bounce and that has beaten everyone!
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Kane Williamson smashed a Four on Nathan Lyon bowling . New Zealand at 25/1 after 9.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Fractionally short and around leg, Kane Williamson picks up the length early and swivels to pull it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
New Zealand
Will Young 11 (24)
Kane Williamson 1 (12)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/4 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Will Young smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . New Zealand at 21/1 after 8.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! A good effort in the deep but in vain! Shaping into the pads, full in length, Will Young lets the ball come to him and clips it through square leg. Josh Hazlewood goes after it from fine leg, running to his left and dives. He tries to flick the ball in play as he goes beyond the fence but fails to do so as the ball does not come out off his left hand and it trickles into the fence.
New Zealand
Will Young 7 (21)
Kane Williamson 1 (9)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 1/1 (2)