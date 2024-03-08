Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Thursday, Mar 7, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 1 overs is 8/0
    Live

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 1 overs is 8/0

    Mar 8, 2024 3:36 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 8/0 after 1 overs, Tom Latham at 8 runs and Will Young at 0 runs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 08 Mar 2024 at 03:30 AM
    Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch

    New Zealand squad -
    Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Scott Kuggeleijn, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke
    Australia squad -
    Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Michael Neser, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland

    LIVE2nd TestChristchurch
    NZNZNew Zealand
    AUSAUSAustralia
    AUS elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 8, 2024 3:36 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 8/0 after 1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Tom Latham 8 (6)
    Will Young 0 (0)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/8 (1)

    Mar 8, 2024 3:36 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tom Latham smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . New Zealand at 8/0 after 0.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Sheer timing on it and he gets the second boundary off the first over itself!

    Mar 8, 2024 3:33 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tom Latham smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . New Zealand at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Good start for New Zealand!

    Mar 8, 2024 3:13 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

    Mar 8, 2024 3:13 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (C), Ben Sears (In for William O'Rourke).

    Mar 8, 2024 3:06 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field

    Mar 8, 2024 2:38 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes