New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 1 overs is 8/0

Live

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 8/0 after 1 overs, Tom Latham at 8 runs and Will Young at 0 runs

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 08 Mar 2024 at 03:30 AM

Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch



New Zealand squad -

Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Scott Kuggeleijn, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke

Australia squad -

Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Michael Neser, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland