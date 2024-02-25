New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. Australia at 72/2 after 6.2 overs
Venue : Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand squad -
Josh Clarkson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Luke Watson, Trent Boult
Australia squad -
David Warner, Steven Smith, Tim David, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Spencer Johnson
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! That has been dropped too! Mark Chapman is having a hard time in the field today!
Australia
Matthew Short 27 (11)
Travis Head 30 (22)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 1/22 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Tim Seifert b Ben Sears.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Boundaries are fluently flowing at the moment for the Aussies.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Salt on the wounds! Short and around off, Head makes room and throws his bat at it, slashing it over backward point for a maximum.
Australia
Travis Head 19 (17)
Matthew Short 27 (10)
New Zealand
Adam Milne 1/20 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Boy, this is some power-hitting!
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Clean as a whistle!
Australia
Travis Head 17 (15)
Matthew Short 14 (6)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/6 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot! The margin of error is too less for this man!
Australia
Travis Head 12 (10)
Matthew Short 13 (5)
New Zealand
Trent Boult 0/24 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! This time he gets the timing right!
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Not well timed but Short clears the fence!
Australia
Travis Head 12 (8)
Matthew Short 1 (1)
New Zealand
Adam Milne 1/5 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Lethal delivery from Milne and he gets the reward! Steven Smith departs early again inside the Powerplay!
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Smith gets into the attack early on!
Australia
Travis Head 12 (6)
Steven Smith 0 (0)
New Zealand
Trent Boult 0/12 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries!
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Out of control but gets the boundary anyways.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Head and Aussies are up and running!
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Will Young, Tim Seifert (WK) (In for Devon Conway), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi (In for Lockie Ferguson), Trent Boult, Ben Sears.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Steven Smith, Matthew Short (In place of Mitchell Marsh), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C) (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
3rd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Eden Park, Auckland at 05:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.