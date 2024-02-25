Edit Profile
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It's a Four. Australia at 72/2 after 6.2 overs
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. Australia at 72/2 after 6.2 overs

    Feb 25, 2024 6:03 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Maxwell hit a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling.Australia at 72/2 after 6.2 overs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 25 Feb 2024 at 05:30 AM
    Venue : Eden Park, Auckland

    New Zealand squad -
    Josh Clarkson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Luke Watson, Trent Boult
    Australia squad -
    David Warner, Steven Smith, Tim David, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Spencer Johnson

    AUSAUSAustralia
    NZNZNew Zealand
    NZ elected to field
    Feb 25, 2024 6:03 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Maxwell smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Australia at 72/2 after 6.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! That has been dropped too! Mark Chapman is having a hard time in the field today!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:59 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 67/2 after 6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Matthew Short 27 (11)
    Travis Head 30 (22)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 1/22 (2)

    Feb 25, 2024 5:59 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Short is out and Australia at 67/2 after 5.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Tim Seifert b Ben Sears.

    Feb 25, 2024 5:59 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 66/1 after 5.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Boundaries are fluently flowing at the moment for the Aussies.

    Feb 25, 2024 5:59 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 62/1 after 5.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Salt on the wounds! Short and around off, Head makes room and throws his bat at it, slashing it over backward point for a maximum.

    Feb 25, 2024 5:54 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 51/1 after 5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 19 (17)
    Matthew Short 27 (10)
    New Zealand
    Adam Milne 1/20 (2)

    Feb 25, 2024 5:53 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Matthew Short smashed a Six on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 49/1 after 4.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Boy, this is some power-hitting!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:52 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Matthew Short smashed a Six on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 43/1 after 4.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Clean as a whistle!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:49 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 36/1 after 4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 17 (15)
    Matthew Short 14 (6)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 0/6 (1)

    Feb 25, 2024 5:48 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 35/1 after 3.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot! The margin of error is too less for this man!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 30/1 after 3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 12 (10)
    Matthew Short 13 (5)
    New Zealand
    Trent Boult 0/24 (2)

    Feb 25, 2024 5:43 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Matthew Short smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 27/1 after 2.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! This time he gets the timing right!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:42 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Matthew Short smashed a Six on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 23/1 after 2.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Not well timed but Short clears the fence!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:40 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 17/1 after 2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 12 (8)
    Matthew Short 1 (1)
    New Zealand
    Adam Milne 1/5 (1)

    Feb 25, 2024 5:38 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Steven Smith is out and Australia at 16/1 after 1.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Lethal delivery from Milne and he gets the reward! Steven Smith departs early again inside the Powerplay!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:36 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Steven Smith smashed a Four on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 1.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Smith gets into the attack early on!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:35 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 12/0 after 1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 12 (6)
    Steven Smith 0 (0)
    New Zealand
    Trent Boult 0/12 (1)

    Feb 25, 2024 5:35 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 12/0 after 0.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:34 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 8/0 after 0.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Out of control but gets the boundary anyways.

    Feb 25, 2024 5:33 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 4/0 after 0.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Head and Aussies are up and running!

    Feb 25, 2024 5:26 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Will Young, Tim Seifert (WK) (In for Devon Conway), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi (In for Lockie Ferguson), Trent Boult, Ben Sears.

    Feb 25, 2024 5:14 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Steven Smith, Matthew Short (In place of Mitchell Marsh), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C) (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

    Feb 25, 2024 5:09 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

    Feb 25, 2024 4:36 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
    3rd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Eden Park, Auckland at 05:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

