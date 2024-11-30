New Zealand vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

Live
Nov 30, 2024 2:31 AM IST
New Zealand vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- G Phillips dropped on 42 by J Root in 86.3 overs
- G Phillips 5th Test fifty: 50 runs in 77 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- Innings Break: New Zealand 348/10 in 90.6 overs
- Lunch: England 45/3 in 14.3 overs
- England 50/3 in 15.2 overs
- H Brook dropped on 18 by G Phillips in 22.5 overs
- England 102/4 in 27.2 overs
- Drinks: England 106/4 in 28.0 overs
- T Latham dropped on 41 by G Phillips in 33.1 overs
- England 150/4 in 36.4 overs
- H Brook 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 65 balls (5x4) (2x6)
- O Pope 14th Test fifty: 50 runs in 59 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- 5th wkt Partnership: 100 off 112 balls between H Brook (41) and O Pope (57)
- Tea: England 174/4 in 41.0 overs
- England 200/4 in 47.6 overs
- H Brook dropped on 70 by D Conway in 50.1 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 150 off 183 balls between H Brook (64) and O Pope (76)
- England 251/5 in 58.6 overs
- H Brook 7th Test hundred: 101 runs in 123 balls (9x4) (2x6)
- 6th wicket partnership: 52 off 58 balls between H Brook (36) and B Stokes (12)
- England 301/5 in 69.1 overs
- T Latham dropped on 30 by B Stokes in 69.4 overs
- Stumps: England 319/5 in 74.0 overs
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.