New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It's a Wicket. Devon Conway is out
Live

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Devon Conway is out

Jan 17, 2024 05:49 AM IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Devon Conway out on Haris Rauf bowling.New Zealand at 28/1 after 3.2 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jan 2024 at 05:30 AM
Venue : University Oval, Dunedin

New Zealand squad -
Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:49 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Devon Conway is out and New Zealand at 28/1 after 3.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Haris Rauf draws first blood! Devon Conway's poor run of form continues as he goes back for another low score.

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:46 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 27/0 after 3 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Finn Allen 19 (11)
    Devon Conway 7 (7)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/19 (2)

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:44 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 26/0 after 2.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! EVEN BIGGER! Another lost ball here!

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:43 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 20/0 after 2.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! BANG! Finn Allen goes big now!

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:39 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 13/0 after 2 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Finn Allen 6 (6)
    Devon Conway 7 (6)
    Pakistan
    Zaman Khan 0/7 (1)

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:36 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Devon Conway smashed a Four on Zaman Khan bowling . New Zealand at 10/0 after 1.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Devon Conway gets into the act now!

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:34 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 6/0 after 1 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Finn Allen 5 (4)
    Devon Conway 1 (2)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/6 (1)

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:34 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 6/0 after 0.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the game!

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:14 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:14 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

  • Jan 17, 2024 05:07 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field

  • Jan 17, 2024 04:30 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details
    3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Pakistan to be held at University Oval, Dunedin at 05:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
New Zealand Pakistan Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2024 + 2 more
© 2023 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
