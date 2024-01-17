New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Devon Conway is out
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jan 2024 at 05:30 AM
Venue : University Oval, Dunedin
New Zealand squad -
Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 17, 2024 05:49 AM IST - It's a Wicket. Devon Conway is out and New Zealand at 28/1 after 3.2 overs
Jan 17, 2024 05:46 AM IST - OUT! TAKEN! Haris Rauf draws first blood! Devon Conway's poor run of form continues as he goes back for another low score.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 19 (11)
Devon Conway 7 (7)
Pakistan
Jan 17, 2024 05:44 AM IST - Finn Allen smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling. New Zealand at 26/0 after 2.3 overs - SIX! EVEN BIGGER! Another lost ball here!
Jan 17, 2024 05:43 AM IST - Finn Allen smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling. New Zealand at 20/0 after 2.2 overs - SIX! BANG! Finn Allen goes big now!
Jan 17, 2024 05:39 AM IST - New Zealand at 13/0 after 2 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 6 (6)
Devon Conway 7 (6)
Pakistan
Jan 17, 2024 05:36 AM IST - Devon Conway smashed a Four on Zaman Khan bowling. New Zealand at 10/0 after 1.1 overs - FOUR! Devon Conway gets into the act now!
Jan 17, 2024 05:34 AM IST - New Zealand at 6/0 after 1 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 5 (4)
Devon Conway 1 (2)
Pakistan
Jan 17, 2024 05:34 AM IST - Finn Allen smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling. New Zealand at 6/0 after 0.4 overs - FOUR! First boundary of the game!
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the game!Jan 17, 2024 05:14 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Pakistan Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
Jan 17, 2024 05:14 AM IST - New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
Jan 17, 2024 05:14 AM IST - Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.
Jan 17, 2024 05:07 AM IST - Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details
3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Pakistan to be held at University Oval, Dunedin at 05:30 AM.
