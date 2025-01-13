New Delhi [India], : Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his frustration with the inconsistent batting form of Indian batter Shubman Gill while Australia's wicketkeeper-batting legend Adam Gilchrist had a witty remark for the stylish cricketer. "No player in the world has better hair than when...": Gilchrist's witty remark on struggling Gill

Vaughan and Gilchrist were speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast hosted by them. They assessed performances during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gill had a poor series, scoring just 93 runs in five innings at an average of 18.60 with best score of 31. It was a huge downgrade from his Test debut in Australia in 2020-21 BGT, where he made 259 runs in three matches at an average of 51.80 with two fifties, with his iconic knock of 91 during the run chase of 328 at Brisbane being his best score.

Speaking on the podcast, Vaughan said about Gill that though he is "elegant", he needs to get bigger scores.

"4/10 , He [Gill] frustrates me. He has got to get bigger scores. He is one that wonderful, the elegant one as how we call him," he said.

Gilchrist said: "I was gonna give Gill a three maybe but I would give him a 4/10, no player in world cricket have better hair than when they take their helmet off. As soon as that helmet comes off is... it is perfect."

Since that iconic knock at Brisbane in 2021, Gill's willow has been silent in SENA conditions, having made just 255 runs in eight Tests and 15 innings at an average of 17.00, with best score of 36. He has often failed to capitalise on his steady starts. His overall away numbers are disappointing, with just 649 runs in 13 matches and 24 innings at an average of 29.50, with a century and two fifties to his name and best score of 110.

His numbers at home are way better, having made 1,177 runs in 17 Tests and 31 innings at an average of 42.03, with four centuries and five fifties. His best score is 128.

In 32 Tests, Gill has scored 1,893 runs at a rather underwhelming average of 35.05, with five tons and seven fifties in 59 innings and best score of 128.

