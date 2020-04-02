Not Ganguly, not Vaughan: Shane Warne names best captain he played against in his career

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:09 IST

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Thursday termed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming as the best captain he played against in his career. “Stephen Fleming was the best captain I played against in my time, he knew how to get the best of his team-mates. He should have made more hundreds,” Warne said during an Instagram Live session.

The top-order batsman and skipper played 111 Tests for Kiwis and scored 7172 runs with an average of 40.06.

In 280 ODIs, Fleming scored 8037 runs which included eight centuries and 49 fifties. Fleming led the side in 80 Test matches, out of which he won 28 and lost 27. In 218 ODIs he led New Zealand to 98 win and 106 defeats.

Warne also picked him as his greatest Kiwis team skipper in a side which also has Shane Bond, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, Danny Morrison and Martin Crowe.

Warne’s greatest New Zealand XI: John Wright, Brendon McCullum, Andrew Jones, Martin Crowe, Stephen Fleming (c), Nathan Astle, Chris Cairns, Daniel Vettori, Shane Bond, Simon Doull and Danny Morrison.

“Vettori turned himself into an amazing all-rounder, he scored few hundreds in his career,” Warne applauded spinner for his batting skills.

Vettori scored 4531 runs and scalped 362 wickets in 113 Tests. In 295 ODIs, he picked 305 wickets and amassed 2253 runs.