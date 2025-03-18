Tim Seifert's monstrous six against Shaheen Afridi goes over commentary box; smashes 3 more in brutal 26-run over

Another match, another comprehensive win for New Zealand. While the bowlers set up the win in Christchurch on Sunday, Tim Seifert played the central role in the home team's five-wicket win in Dunedin on Tuesday as New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the five-match contest. Tim Seifert smashed 26 runs in an over against Shaheen Afridi

After Pakistan set a 136-run target in the rain-curtailed match at the University Oval, which was reduced to a 15-over contest, Seifert smashed a blitzkrieg knock of 45 off just 22 balls, comprising five sixes and three boundaries. He also stitched a fiery 66-run opening stand in just 28 balls alongside fellow opener Finn Allen, who scored five sixes in his 38 off 16, as New Zealand wrapped up the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Four of the sixes scored by Seifert in the run chase came in a single over against Shaheen Afridi as the batter smashed 26 runs in six balls. It happened during the third over of the second innings. Against the first ball of the over, length and wide outside off, the right-handed batter slammed it down the ground as the ball went over the commentary box and landed outside the venue. Shaheen served a similar one on the next ball, and Seifert got the freedom to smash it over cover for a second straight six.

The Pakistan fast bowler then changed his line as he angled the next two deliveries in, conceding a dot and two runs, before Seifert took him to the cleaners again. Having read the changed strategy, he banged the next one over deep mid-wicket for a third six in the over. Shaheen dished out a bouncer in the final ball, but the batter maintained his shape and sent it over deep square for a fourth maximum.

Salman Ali Agha drew positives despite defeat

Despite a second consecutive loss under his captaincy, Salman looked at more positives as he hailed Pakistan's fielding and bowling. However, he reckoned the team needs to bat better in the powerplay.

"It was a good game compared to the last game. We batted batter. Fielding was outstanding. Bowling in patches was good. The bounce we need to understand is different. After the powerplay, we bowled well. Haris bowled well. We need to be better in the powerplay. As a batting unit, we need to have better powerplay. And same as a bowling unit as well," he said in the post-match presentation.