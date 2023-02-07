On this day: Watch Anil Kumble’s Perfect-10 blows away Pakistan in Delhi

On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble produced a clinical bowling display, making him only the second bowler in the history of the sport to bag 10 wickets in an innings. Kumble achieved the feat against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Test played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi, which has now been rechristened as the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kumble's sensational bowling display had then made him the first Indian to achieve the feat as the hosts eked a resounding 212-run victory over Pakistan. Kumble then bowled 26.3 overs, which included 9 maidens, and conceded 74 runs.

BCCI shared a throwback video of the moment on their social media for fans to relive the chapter.

The proceedings had started with the hosts led by Mohammad Azharuddin winning the toss and opting to bat first. Sadagoppan Ramesh and Azharuddin slammed fifty-plus scores as India mustered 252 on the board.

Pakistan in response failed to get going and were packed for 172 in their first innings, handing India a healthy 80-run lead.

Ramesh continued his fine run in the second innings and scored 96 to drive India's total to 339. Requiring 419 to win, the opening pair of Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar gave Pakistan a perfect start. The pair stitched 101 runs for the opening wicket, before Kumble removed Afridi for 41.

The moment triggered an epic collapse as Kumble ran past the Pakistan batting line-up and claimed the rest of the wickets, while the remaining nine batters could only add 106 runs to Pakistan's total.

Before Kumble only England cricketer Jim Laker held the record for dismissing 10 batters in an innings. Laker had achieved the feat back in 1956 against Australia.

While Kumble remains as the only Indian to achieve the feat, New Zealand tweaker Ajaz Patel joined the exclusive club back in December 2021. Ajaz achieved the feat in the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Despite Ajaz's superb effort, New Zealand conceded the match by 372 runs and completed a cleansweep over the Black Caps in the two-match series.

