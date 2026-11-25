Former India off-spinner R Ashwin picked out wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the Indian who may have "a chirp or two" behind the stumps about the Sandpaper saga during the home Test series against Australia early next year.

Rishabh Pant lifts his bat as he walks away from the field after being caught during day four of the first cricket Test Match between New Zealand and India (AFP) more less

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The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will be played at five Indian venues from January 21 to March 3.

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"Can I be very candid about this? I see just one character in that Indian dressing room who might have a chirp about it, which is Rishabh Pant, standing behind the stumps. He might have a chirp or two," Ashwin said when asked about the possibility of Indian players sledging Australia during the series.

"But I'd be very disappointed if I don't see Aussies give it back, if at all, the Indian team resorts to it, because that's what the Aussies are known for," Ashwin said on JioStar.

Ashwin, however, advised the Indian team to be worried about its own dressing room.

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{{^usCountry}} "And India have their own issues themselves in the Test setup, than be worried about the other dressing room. You take care of your cricket, you're going to end up with good results. It will entirely be dependent on how well India start that series." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And India have their own issues themselves in the Test setup, than be worried about the other dressing room. You take care of your cricket, you're going to end up with good results. It will entirely be dependent on how well India start that series." {{/usCountry}}

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Australian cricket is in rough waters once again due to the Sandpaper scandal that rocked the game in 2018, following revelations in Usman Khawaja's book and subsequent claims by Cameron Bancroft that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plot during the infamous third Test in Cape Town.

Asked about Cricket Australia banning then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for one year in the aftermath of the scandal, Ashwin said, "Culturally, we are very different as a country. As an Indian travelling to Australia, I've often admired their culture and their will to win. Those are things you imbibe from them.

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"Having said that, I don't think it's the responsibility of the current Australian team to carry the burden of what happened in 2018. Who hasn't made a mistake? Are we all saints sitting here? Hasn't the world made mistakes?

"We've had world leaders who have made mistakes, and that's just human nature. To err is human. We need to understand that people will make mistakes. As long as they own up and move on, that's all you can ask for."

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 after taking 537 wickets from 106 Tests, lauded Cricket Australia for taking action and sending out a message that leaders must take accountability for their teams.

"...when it comes to Cricket Australia, I would give them credit for one thing in this case. They acted upon something like this and got their captain and vice-captain banned, sending out a message that leaders must take accountability for their teams.

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"In the past, there have been similar instances where the ICC handed a player or a group of players a one-game or a series ban.

"But here, Cricket Australia took it to the cleaners. Australian cricketers are held to a certain code of morality and high standards, and Cricket Australia acted upon that."

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden reckoned that with multiple assignments, including the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ahead, the conversations will eventually shift to cricket on the field.

"Australia will not only be competitive, but will also want to win. Australia has largely been very fair in the way it has gone about its cricketing culture. Very little has disrupted the nature of the Australian winning culture. It's a very in-your-face culture.

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"It will confront issues inside the change room collectively. That's why I'm really disappointed in this 2018 mob that couldn't do it. Largely, the game has already moved on... and will move on very quickly. The cricket will speak for itself, and it will speak volumes."

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan felt the best way for the Australian team to handle the Sandpaper saga was to not talk about it.

"If the players keep answering questions and going into a detailed analysis of what happened eight years ago, they will be in trouble. The best thing for them to do is leave it at that and move on.

"As far as integrity is concerned, people will always question them, no matter what they do. Even if Cricket Australia decides to conduct an investigation now for the sake of the people and media back home, this will continue to be discussed for even 10, 20 or 30 years from now."

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