Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets, clinch T20 series 3-0

Top-ranked Pakistan swept West Indies 3-0 in their Twenty20 series with another thumping eight-wicket victory in the last match on Tuesday.

Pakistan rode Babar Azam’s (51) second successive half century and Fakhar Zaman’s 40 off 17 balls to reach 154-2 in 16.5 overs.

West Indies, batting first for the first time in the series, had earlier scored 153-6 after its captain Jason Mohammed won the toss.

READ | Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan fined for violation in West Indies T20

Pakistan continued to dominate a weakened West Indies bowling with its opening pair Azam and Zaman putting on 61 runs off only 32 balls.

West Indies opener Andre Fletcher earlier scored 52 off 43 balls and Denesh Ramdin provided late acceleration with a robust 42 off just 18 balls which gave the tourists their best total in the series.

West Indies lost the first match by a massive 143 runs before losing the second game by 82 runs, when Pakistan posted its highest ever Twenty20 score of 205-5.