Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: ICC still awaits official communication from PCB

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Pakistan have already announced their intention to boycott the 2026 T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo. The Pakistan government on Sunday cleared its team's participation in the tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7, but barred it from facing India in its February 15 group-stage match in Colombo. For the PCB hierarchy, the boycott decision is more about symbolism than actually losing out on two points by missing the game. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been tense and at a standstill lately, as shown by the handshake controversy at the Asia Cup. The ICC hasn't yet responded to the situation and is awaiting official confirmation from the PCB. The ICC said, "While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan." It is also being compared to Bangladesh's earlier withdrawal over safety concerns. The move saw Scotland replace them. One Pakistan fan said, "If Bangladesh can boycott for one player's safety, why can't Pakistan take a stand?" ...Read More

