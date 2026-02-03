Pakistan branded ‘minnows’, told they’re ‘not in the same league’ as India as T20 World Cup row deepens

Contrary to popular belief, the value of the T20 World Cup won’t go down, and nor will world cricket miss a big deal if the scheduled match between India and Pakistan doesn’t take place on February 15, believes Sanjay Manjrekar. The Pakistan government’s decision of their players ‘not taking the field’ against India in Colombo has raised questions over the fixture, with the ICC urging Mohsin Naqvi and Co. to rethink its stance. A lot of decisions going back-and-forth are expected over the next 10 days or so, but even if the two parties aren’t able to come reach a common ground, Manjrekar doesn’t feel it should make any difference, simply because the gulf between India and Pakistan in terms of the quality of cricket has gotten way too big. The India-Pakistan rivalry isn't what it used to be (AFP)

“If the India-Pakistan doesn’t happen, no big deal for me. Honestly, for a long time now – and you’ve seen it as well – the actual game never lives up to the hype and drama that we’ve had before in an India-Pakistan match. And the reason for that is also very obvious. It’s that India and Pakistan are no longer in the same league. Earlier, in the 90s and before that, it was fun because Pakistan was a strong team. Not anymore. So, if India-Pakistan doesn’t happen in this world event, no big deal,” Manjrekar said in a video shared on his Instagram.

Manjrekar rather insists that the focus should be on India’s other matches – against the SENA nations – that should captivate the audience. And true, that. The rivalry between India and Pakistan is not what it used to be. Gone are the days of the 1990s and early 2000s, when the two teams would fight tooth and nail to outdo each other. In fact, in the last 10 years, Pakistan have defeated India only thrice – Champions Trophy final 2017, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. India has dominated Pakistan every step of the way, including a hat-trick of wins during last September’s Asia Cup.