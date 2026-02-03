PCB prepares counterpunch to ICC over sanctions threat, leans on 2018 BCCI dispute; Court of Arbitration next: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that Pakistan could face severe repercussions after the government directed the team to boycott next week’s T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo. Beyond potential financial losses and a lawsuit from the host broadcaster, Pakistan could even face suspension from the tournament if the boycott is made official. PCB braces for ICC showdown

However, this is not the first instance of a team selectively opting out of an ICC tournament fixture. Australia and the West Indies forfeited their 1996 World Cup matches against Sri Lanka on security grounds following government directives. England and New Zealand similarly skipped games against Zimbabwe and Kenya during the 2003 World Cup, while Zimbabwe withdrew from a 2009 T20 World Cup match against England due to political tensions.

ALSO READ: BCCI made 'judgment error', Mustafizur Rahman's IPL ouster triggered T20 World Cup chaos: Ex-ICC official In none of these cases did the ICC impose sanctions, a precedent Pakistan is acutely aware of. According to a report in Dawn, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to challenge the ICC by leaning on its 2018 dispute against the BCCI before the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC).

That case arose after India failed to honour a 2014 memorandum of understanding committing the two boards to six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. The PCB had backed the ICC’s ‘Big Three’ revenue model in return, under which India, Australia and England receive a larger share of ICC revenues.

“During the hearing, the PCB asked the BCCI to explain its refusal to tour Pakistan,” a sou­r­ce familiar with the 2018 proceedings said. “Initially, the BCCI stated that it was not obliged to provide a reason. Later, it claimed that the Indian government had not allowed the tour.”

Despite this, sources cautioned that the BCCI’s influence within the ICC could again tilt the outcome against Pakistan, potentially leading to sanctions. In that scenario, Pakistan are said to be prepared to approach an international court of arbitration.

Pakistan’s current boycott decision, however, is rooted in the ICC’s handling of Bangladesh’s request to relocate its World Cup matches from India on security grounds. After neither side relented, the ICC removed Bangladesh from the tournament and replaced them with Scotland, a move that triggered Islamabad’s protest.