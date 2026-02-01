Pakistan announces boycott of T20 World Cup match against India; confirms tournament participation, travel to Sri Lanka

The official X handle of the Government of Pakistan announced the decision, saying, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Earlier this week, Naqvi met with Sharif, and it was then that he announced that the final decision on Pakistan's participation would be taken on either Friday, January 30, or Monday, February 2. However, the verdict was announced a day earlier, when the bombshell call to boycott the marquee fixture against the arch-rivals was made. What would happen if the two teams were to meet once again in either the semi-finals or the final has not been announced yet .

Pakistan won't pull out of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, but the team won't be taking the field against arch-rival India on February 15 in Colombo. The decision was confirmed by the Pakistan government on Sunday evening, following a meeting between the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the 20-team tournament, the PCB chief upped his charge against the world body, arguing that Bangladesh were treated unfairly.

According to reports within Pakistani media, the meeting between Naqvi and the Pakistani PM began at 6:30 PM IST. Earlier, Pakistan had also postponed the team's jersey reveal for the World Cup, and it was reported that the event would take place once the verdict on the team's participation in the 10th edition of the tournament is announced.

Pakistan are in Group A for the T20 World Cup alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. The team led by Salman Ali Agha will begin its campaign on the opening day of the tournament (February 7) against the Dutch team.

Will ICC take any action? It remains to be seen what course of action the ICC takes, as the decision not to play India is a clear violation of the tournament guidelines. It is also worth noting that Pakistan's request to play India at neutral venues was accepted just before the Champions Trophy, and hence, there are no grounds for the team to refuse to play India. Pakistan's stance lacks a logical explanation and appears to involve political interference.

If Pakistan stick to their stance, India would be gifted two easy, automatic points for the forfeiture. The latest decision taken by Pakistan marks yet another ugly chapter in the cricketing discourse between the two teams.

Just last year, tempers flared in Dubai during the Asia Cup as the India-Pakistan contest was marred by ugly scenes off the field. The matches which were played in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, saw the players from both teams not shaking hands. The Pakistani contingent even made some questionable gestures on the field, prompting the ICC to impose sanctions on pacer Haris Rauf.