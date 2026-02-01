Pakistan forfeit hands India free points: PCB puts Salman Agha and his boys in danger of quick elimination

Pakistan’s confirmed boycott of the India group match doesn’t just remove the marquee — it re-wires Group A’s qualification math overnight. Pakistan Cricket Board's Director High Performance Aqib Javed, center, attends a press conference. (HT_PRINT)

What happens to the points table now In a standard tournament framework, a team that doesn’t take the field is treated as a forfeit/awarded match. That typically means:

India get 2 points

Pakistan get 0 points

No batting/bowling happens, but Net Run Rate (NRR) can still be affected for the defaulting team depending on the playing-condition method used for awarded games. So India start the group stage with what is essentially a head start, while Pakistan lose both points and margin-for-error.

Group A: what it means for qualification Group A teams: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, United States. Top two progress to Super 8.

India: the runway gets longer

With 2 points banked, India don’t need to chase perfection. Realistically:

1 win from the remaining 3 matches can keep them in a strong top-two position (depending on other results).

2 wins almost always seals it.

It also changes strategy: India can focus on clean wins + NRR management, not “must-win pressure” every game. India fixtures (Group stage): vs USA — Feb 7, Mumbai

vs Namibia — Feb 12, Delhi

vs Pakistan — Feb 15, Colombo (awarded to India due to boycott)

vs Netherlands — Feb 18, Ahmedabad Also Read: Pakistan announces boycott of T20 World Cup match against India; confirm tournament participation, travel to Sri Lanka Pakistan: three matches, basically no freebies Pakistan now have only three on-field games to collect points: