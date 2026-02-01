Edit Profile
    Pakistan forfeit hands India free points: PCB puts Salman Agha and his boys in danger of quick elimination

    Pakistan's boycott of the India match alters Group A's qualification, giving India a head start with 2 points. 

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 9:25 PM IST
    Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
    Pakistan’s confirmed boycott of the India group match doesn’t just remove the marquee — it re-wires Group A’s qualification math overnight.

    Pakistan Cricket Board's Director High Performance Aqib Javed, center, attends a press conference. (HT_PRINT)
    What happens to the points table now

    In a standard tournament framework, a team that doesn’t take the field is treated as a forfeit/awarded match. That typically means:

    • India get 2 points
    • Pakistan get 0 points
    • No batting/bowling happens, but Net Run Rate (NRR) can still be affected for the defaulting team depending on the playing-condition method used for awarded games.

    So India start the group stage with what is essentially a head start, while Pakistan lose both points and margin-for-error.

    Group A: what it means for qualification

    Group A teams: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, United States. Top two progress to Super 8.

    India: the runway gets longer

    With 2 points banked, India don’t need to chase perfection. Realistically:

    • 1 win from the remaining 3 matches can keep them in a strong top-two position (depending on other results).
    • 2 wins almost always seals it.
    • It also changes strategy: India can focus on clean wins + NRR management, not “must-win pressure” every game.

    India fixtures (Group stage):

    • vs USA — Feb 7, Mumbai
    • vs Namibia — Feb 12, Delhi
    • vs Pakistan — Feb 15, Colombo (awarded to India due to boycott)
    • vs Netherlands — Feb 18, Ahmedabad

    Also Read: Pakistan announces boycott of T20 World Cup match against India; confirm tournament participation, travel to Sri Lanka

    Pakistan: three matches, basically no freebies

    Pakistan now have only three on-field games to collect points:

    • vs Netherlands — Feb 7, Colombo
    • vs USA — Feb 10, Colombo
    • vs Namibia — Feb 18, Colombo

    Scenarios:

    • Win 3/3 (6 points): likely qualify comfortably.
    • Win 2/3 (4 points): qualification becomes a tiebreaker knife-fight — NRR and results vs direct rivals suddenly matter a lot more.
    • Win 1/3 (2 points): almost certainly out, because at least two other teams can reach 4+ with normal fixtures.

    The big twist

    This group used to have one obvious “swing match”. Now it’s more brutal and boring: Pakistan must beat the mid-tier cleanly, and India can afford to think like a tournament favourite from Day 1. In short: boycott = less drama on TV, more drama on the spreadsheet.

