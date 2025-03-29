Pakistan lose 7 wickets in 7 overs as New Zealand win first ODI by 73 runs

Mark Chapman struck a sublime century and Nathan Smith claimed four wickets Saturday as New Zealand eased to a 73-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Napier. New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs in the 1st ODI. (AFP)

Chapman's career-best 132 formed the foundation of an imposing 344-9 at McLean Park before Pakistan's promising chase capitulated to be all out for 271 in the 45th over.

The tourists looked on track at 249-3, at that point needing 96 runs to win, with more than 11 overs remaining.

However, seamer Smith (4-60) helped to spark a late collapse, with the last seven wickets falling for 22 runs.

Earlier, the recalled Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 78 off 83 balls but it was his dismissal that started the rot.

Salman Agha struck a defiant 58 off 48 but he was let down by a series of loose shots from lower order teammates as New Zealand moved one-up in the three-match series.

Chapman's 111-ball innings featured 13 fours and four sixes, lifting New Zealand out of early trouble after they were asked to bat and stuttered to 50-3.

The left-hander put on 199 for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (76 off 84) before the home side's innings was finished off in record-breaking fashion by debut allrounder Muhammad Abbas.

Pakista-born Abbas struck 52, setting a world record for the fastest half-century on debut when he reached 50 off the 24th ball he faced.

Pakistan's seam-heavy attack capitalised on lively bounce but they were punished later.

Left-arm quick Akif Javed claimed 2-55 on his international debut, but the best figures were recorded by part-time seamer Irfan Khan, who took 3-51 off five expensive overs at the death.

Both teams feature numerous changes to those who played out a five-match T20 series, won 4-1 by New Zealand.

The second match of the series is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

dgi/jfx