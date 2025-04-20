Menu Explore
Pakistan spectator spotted watching Delhi Capitals’ IPL match on mobile during PSL game in stadium

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 20, 2025 01:16 PM IST

The video once again sparked comparisons between the two T20 leagues among fans on social media.

The long-standing battle of popularity between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has grappled with world cricket on a fresh note as the two T20 competitions are running simultaneously this year. A Pakistani fan was spotted watching an IPL game while an ongoing PSL match was taking place at the stadium.

The video went viral on social media, with a fan spotted checking the proceedings of a Delhi Capitals game on their mobiles while sitting at the stadium where a PSL match was going on. The video once again sparked comparisons between the two T20 leagues among fans on social media.

IPL vs PSL

The video emerged just days after senior Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali made a bold claim, saying that the viewership of PSL will drastically increase if the quality of cricket improves and that fans won't hesitate to "leave" IPL in favour of Pakistan's T20 tournament.

"Fans watch the tournament where there's good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us," Hasan had said ahead of the season opener, as quoted by Geo News.

However, earlier this week, England batter Sam Billings, who is currently part of the PSL, but has previously participated in the IPL, declared the IPL as a 'premier competition' in T20 cricket when asked to compare the two leagues.

Speaking at a press conference, the Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper-batter candidly remarked, "You want me to say something silly? It's hard to look past the IPL as the premier competition in the world; it's very obvious, every other competition is just behind. In England (T20 Blast and The Hundred), we are trying to do the same as PSL, as the second-best competition in the world."

PSL has already completed nine games this season so far, which each of the six franchises having played three matches each. Islamabad United stand top of the table after scripting an unbeaten start to the season, followed by Lahore and Karachi Kings, who have both lost just one game each.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs DC Live and RR vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
