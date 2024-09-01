Live
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh score after 3 overs is 12/0
Sep 1, 2024 10:21 AM IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 12/0 after 3 overs, Shadman Islam at 8 runs and Zakir Hasan at 0 runs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- Drinks: Pakistan 48/1 in 12.0 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 68 balls between S Ayub (28) and S Masood (21)
- Pakistan 50/1 in 12.1 overs
- Lunch: Pakistan 99/1 in 25.0 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 139/3 in 40.0 overs
- Tea: Pakistan 183/5 in 55.0 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 216/6 in 66.0 overs
- Innings Break: Pakistan 274/10 in 85.1 overs
- Stumps: Bangladesh 10/0 in 2.0 overs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Shadman Islam 8 (15)
Zakir Hasan 0 (3)
Pakistan
Mir Hamza 0/7 (2)
Sep 1, 2024 9:32 AM IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.