Sunday, Sep 1, 2024
    Live
    PAK
    Yet to bat
    BAN
    Yet to bat
    BAN trail by 261 runs
    Live

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh score after 3 overs is 12/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 1, 2024 10:21 AM IST
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 12/0 after 3 overs, Shadman Islam at 8 runs and Zakir Hasan at 0 runs
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Day 2 Highlights :
    • Drinks: Pakistan 48/1 in 12.0 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 68 balls between S Ayub (28) and S Masood (21)
    • Pakistan 50/1 in 12.1 overs
    • Lunch: Pakistan 99/1 in 25.0 overs
    • Drinks: Pakistan 139/3 in 40.0 overs
    • Tea: Pakistan 183/5 in 55.0 overs
    • Drinks: Pakistan 216/6 in 66.0 overs
    • Innings Break: Pakistan 274/10 in 85.1 overs
    • Stumps: Bangladesh 10/0 in 2.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Bangladesh
    Shadman Islam 8 (15)
    Zakir Hasan 0 (3)
    Pakistan
    Mir Hamza 0/7 (2)

    Sep 1, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
    2nd Test (Day3) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

