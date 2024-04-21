Explore
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi 26oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM

    Apr 21, 2024 9:04 AM IST
    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start at 10:00 AM
    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 21 Apr 2024 at 10:00 AM
    Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

    Pakistan Women squad -
    Bismah Maroof, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
    West Indies Women squad -
    Chedean Nation, Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Jannillea Glasgow, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 21, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes