Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM
Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 21 Apr 2024 at 10:00 AM
Venue : National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan Women squad -
Bismah Maroof, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
West Indies Women squad -
Chedean Nation, Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Jannillea Glasgow, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.